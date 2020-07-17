All apartments in New Haven
Find more places like 30-36 Winchester.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Haven, CT
/
30-36 Winchester
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

30-36 Winchester

30-36 Winchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Haven
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

30-36 Winchester Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511
Dixwell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
30-36 Winchester - 36 Winchester Apt 6 Apt 6 Available 08/01/20 Furnished 2 Bed Townhouse w/ Garage near downtown New Haven - 3D Tour: https://bit.ly/2C2ZnCl

This 1000 sq. ft. tri-level townhouse condo with attached garage is on the doorsteps of Yale's new residential college & steps from Yale School of Management, Forestry School, & Downtown New Haven. The unit's main living area features a spacious living room with hardwood floors, amazing natural light & slider that leads to a private outdoor deck.

Amenities include:
*Fully furnished
*Full appliance kitchen with ample cabinet & counter space
*Oversied closets
*Partially remodeled bathroom
*Ensuite Laundry w/ separate room
*Additional space for home office & den
*One car garage

(RLNE5891144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30-36 Winchester have any available units?
30-36 Winchester doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Haven, CT.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 30-36 Winchester have?
Some of 30-36 Winchester's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30-36 Winchester currently offering any rent specials?
30-36 Winchester is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30-36 Winchester pet-friendly?
No, 30-36 Winchester is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 30-36 Winchester offer parking?
Yes, 30-36 Winchester offers parking.
Does 30-36 Winchester have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30-36 Winchester offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30-36 Winchester have a pool?
No, 30-36 Winchester does not have a pool.
Does 30-36 Winchester have accessible units?
No, 30-36 Winchester does not have accessible units.
Does 30-36 Winchester have units with dishwashers?
No, 30-36 Winchester does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

254 College Street
254 College St
New Haven, CT 06510
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street
New Haven, CT 06511
The Liberty
152 Temple St
New Haven, CT 06510
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St
New Haven, CT 06510
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave
New Haven, CT 06514
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06517
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave
New Haven, CT 06514
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06518

Similar Pages

New Haven 1 BedroomsNew Haven 2 Bedrooms
New Haven Apartments with ParkingNew Haven Dog Friendly Apartments
New Haven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTHartford, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CT
Manchester, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CTEast Hartford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NY
New Britain, CTNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CTStratford, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown New HavenEast Rock
WestvilleNewhallville
DwightProspect Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State UniversityCapital Community College
University of Hartford