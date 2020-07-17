Amenities
30-36 Winchester - 36 Winchester Apt 6 Apt 6 Available 08/01/20 Furnished 2 Bed Townhouse w/ Garage near downtown New Haven - 3D Tour: https://bit.ly/2C2ZnCl
This 1000 sq. ft. tri-level townhouse condo with attached garage is on the doorsteps of Yale's new residential college & steps from Yale School of Management, Forestry School, & Downtown New Haven. The unit's main living area features a spacious living room with hardwood floors, amazing natural light & slider that leads to a private outdoor deck.
Amenities include:
*Fully furnished
*Full appliance kitchen with ample cabinet & counter space
*Oversied closets
*Partially remodeled bathroom
*Ensuite Laundry w/ separate room
*Additional space for home office & den
*One car garage
(RLNE5891144)