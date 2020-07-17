Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated furnished

30-36 Winchester - 36 Winchester Apt 6 Apt 6 Available 08/01/20 Furnished 2 Bed Townhouse w/ Garage near downtown New Haven - 3D Tour: https://bit.ly/2C2ZnCl



This 1000 sq. ft. tri-level townhouse condo with attached garage is on the doorsteps of Yale's new residential college & steps from Yale School of Management, Forestry School, & Downtown New Haven. The unit's main living area features a spacious living room with hardwood floors, amazing natural light & slider that leads to a private outdoor deck.



Amenities include:

*Fully furnished

*Full appliance kitchen with ample cabinet & counter space

*Oversied closets

*Partially remodeled bathroom

*Ensuite Laundry w/ separate room

*Additional space for home office & den

*One car garage



(RLNE5891144)