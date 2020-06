Amenities

Well maintained ground level 4 room 2 bedroom apartment. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, gas heat, gas hot water, New Windows. Electricity included in the rent. 1 car off street parking. Private storage and coin-op laundry in the basement. 2 month security deposit, credit check and application required. No smoking, No pets. Available for $1400/month. Walk to Yale, downtown and local shops and eateries.