189 Sherman Ave 31

Newly renovated bright and spacious apartment right by downtown New Haven. Off-street residential complex with off-street parking and rear yard access. Near to all services - in walking distance to supermarket, St Raphaels Hospital, Yale Medical School, Yale-New Haven Hospital etc. Minutes to I-95 and shopping, public transportation. All new high end appliances including washer and dryer in unit. Full basement with family room. Available immediately for short or long term lease. Can be furnished or unfurnished as needed.

