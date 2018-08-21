All apartments in New Haven
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

189 Sherman Ave 31

189 Sherman Avenue · (203) 781-6942
Location

189 Sherman Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511
Dwight

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 31 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated condo close to downtown - Property Id: 290455

Newly renovated bright and spacious apartment right by downtown New Haven. Off-street residential complex with off-street parking and rear yard access. Near to all services - in walking distance to supermarket, St Raphaels Hospital, Yale Medical School, Yale-New Haven Hospital etc. Minutes to I-95 and shopping, public transportation. All new high end appliances including washer and dryer in unit. Full basement with family room. Available immediately for short or long term lease. Can be furnished or unfurnished as needed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290455
Property Id 290455

(RLNE5818999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Sherman Ave 31 have any available units?
189 Sherman Ave 31 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 189 Sherman Ave 31 have?
Some of 189 Sherman Ave 31's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 Sherman Ave 31 currently offering any rent specials?
189 Sherman Ave 31 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Sherman Ave 31 pet-friendly?
No, 189 Sherman Ave 31 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 189 Sherman Ave 31 offer parking?
Yes, 189 Sherman Ave 31 does offer parking.
Does 189 Sherman Ave 31 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 189 Sherman Ave 31 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Sherman Ave 31 have a pool?
No, 189 Sherman Ave 31 does not have a pool.
Does 189 Sherman Ave 31 have accessible units?
No, 189 Sherman Ave 31 does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Sherman Ave 31 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 189 Sherman Ave 31 has units with dishwashers.
