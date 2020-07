Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom colonial in West Ville section of New Haven directly across from Yale Bowl. Old Charm with new updates.Kitchen with breakfast bar and granite countertops, 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors, 3rd floor bedroom can be used as bedroom, office or playroom. Home has been renovated top to bottom! Close to Yale Hospital and University, busline and train station.

Availability Sept 1st