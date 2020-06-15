147 Foster Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking

Heart of East Rock! 2 large bedrooms and one renovated lovely bathroom with bathtub! CENTRAL AIR, gas heat, freshly painted, and a large eat in kitchen with dishwasher, a brand new stainless steel refrigerator not shown in the pictures, and a large butlers pantry with a second sink and private laundry in basement for a small fee each month. Perfect for entertaining with a formal dining room and formal living room. Stunning wood floors throughout, walk in closets, many windows and a private front hallway and entrance! Walk around the corner to the coveted Archie Moores for their famous wings, and then to an amazing gym. A quiet small house meticulously maintained. Good credit please and 2 month security deposit. Sorry, no pets allowed.