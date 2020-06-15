147 Foster Street

Amenities
Heart of East Rock! 2 large bedrooms and one renovated lovely bathroom with bathtub! CENTRAL AIR, gas heat, freshly painted, and a large eat in kitchen with dishwasher, a brand new stainless steel refrigerator not shown in the pictures, and a large butlers pantry with a second sink and private laundry in basement for a small fee each month. Perfect for entertaining with a formal dining room and formal living room. Stunning wood floors throughout, walk in closets, many windows and a private front hallway and entrance! Walk around the corner to the coveted Archie Moores for their famous wings, and then to an amazing gym. A quiet small house meticulously maintained. Good credit please and 2 month security deposit. Sorry, no pets allowed.