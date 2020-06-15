All apartments in New Haven
147 Foster Street

147 Foster Street · (203) 889-7914
Location

147 Foster Street, New Haven, CT 06511
East Rock

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Heart of East Rock! 2 large bedrooms and one renovated lovely bathroom with bathtub! CENTRAL AIR, gas heat, freshly painted, and a large eat in kitchen with dishwasher, a brand new stainless steel refrigerator not shown in the pictures, and a large butlers pantry with a second sink and private laundry in basement for a small fee each month. Perfect for entertaining with a formal dining room and formal living room. Stunning wood floors throughout, walk in closets, many windows and a private front hallway and entrance! Walk around the corner to the coveted Archie Moores for their famous wings, and then to an amazing gym. A quiet small house meticulously maintained. Good credit please and 2 month security deposit. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Foster Street have any available units?
147 Foster Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 147 Foster Street have?
Some of 147 Foster Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Foster Street currently offering any rent specials?
147 Foster Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Foster Street pet-friendly?
No, 147 Foster Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 147 Foster Street offer parking?
Yes, 147 Foster Street does offer parking.
Does 147 Foster Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Foster Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Foster Street have a pool?
No, 147 Foster Street does not have a pool.
Does 147 Foster Street have accessible units?
No, 147 Foster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Foster Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 Foster Street has units with dishwashers.
