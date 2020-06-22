1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1

Amenities

Stunning and newly remodeled 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom multi-family house with a beautiful living room & dining room located on the 1st Floor in an amazing location is available now!

This apartment is freshly painted and newly renovated and is perfect for entertainment, and features a spacious kitchen with pantry, brand new kitchen appliances, and new cabinets & tiles floors! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit. Spacious living & dining area with lots of natural light, bright bedrooms with walk-in closets, and large fenced-in yard with a private porch. The apartment has gas heat, street parking, and washer and dryer hookups in the basement! No pets allowed. Located only minutes away from Downtown New Haven!



NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed! For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-293-2666



No Pets Allowed



