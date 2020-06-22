All apartments in New Haven
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1

1456 Ella T. Grasso Boulevard · (203) 903-4667
Location

1456 Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, New Haven, CT 06511
Edgewood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1450 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning and newly remodeled 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom multi-family house with a beautiful living room & dining room located on the 1st Floor in an amazing location is available now!
This apartment is freshly painted and newly renovated and is perfect for entertainment, and features a spacious kitchen with pantry, brand new kitchen appliances, and new cabinets & tiles floors! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit. Spacious living & dining area with lots of natural light, bright bedrooms with walk-in closets, and large fenced-in yard with a private porch. The apartment has gas heat, street parking, and washer and dryer hookups in the basement! No pets allowed. Located only minutes away from Downtown New Haven!

NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed! For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-293-2666

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1 have any available units?
1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1 have?
Some of 1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1 does offer parking.
Does 1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
