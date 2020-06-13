89 Apartments for rent in Farmingville, NY

Moving to Farmingville

Average rates for rental houses in Farmingville run 85.9 percent higher than the New York average and 149.2 percent greater than the national average. Many different types of month-to-month rentals are available, but you'll find mostly studio apartments for rent and two-bedrooms apartments throughout town.

If you want to live here, start your apartment search now. It may take a while but only about 12.7 percent of residents here are renters. Six weeks or longer out from your proposed move-in date isn't too early to find a place to hang your hat.

You'll likely need your credit score, a letter verifying employment and salary, and a copy of your last paycheck stub to secure your dream place in Farmingville. You'll probably have to put down the first month's rent and a security deposit. Bringing your pet? Bring more money for a deposit.