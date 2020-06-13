89 Apartments for rent in Farmingville, NY📍
You can't farm in Farmingville. There's some question about why it was named Farmingville, when the soil and the hills are not agriculturally viable, and never have been. But you could ski there until about 1980 when the slopes closed for good, since it was the highest point on Long Island. Today, Farmingville's residents enjoy biking and hiking along the trails and paths that criss-cross central Long Island. You'll find Farmingville on the map in the southeastern part of New York on central Long Island.
Average rates for rental houses in Farmingville run 85.9 percent higher than the New York average and 149.2 percent greater than the national average. Many different types of month-to-month rentals are available, but you'll find mostly studio apartments for rent and two-bedrooms apartments throughout town.
If you want to live here, start your apartment search now. It may take a while but only about 12.7 percent of residents here are renters. Six weeks or longer out from your proposed move-in date isn't too early to find a place to hang your hat.
You'll likely need your credit score, a letter verifying employment and salary, and a copy of your last paycheck stub to secure your dream place in Farmingville. You'll probably have to put down the first month's rent and a security deposit. Bringing your pet? Bring more money for a deposit.
With a livability score of 77, Farmingville in Suffolk County, NY, is ranked as a great place to live in New York. Within less than a mile, you'll find nine grocery stores and 20 eateries.
Bald Hill: This popular area is located on the Ronkonkoma Moraine in Brookhaven, but is a little less expensive than its neighbors. Different areas of town have different Walk Scores. The Long Island Giant Flea Market opens at the Brookhaven Amphitheater here every Saturday, with antiques and crafts, clothing, and more. Shop for fresh produce, and enjoy the food court and live music.
Powell Ave.: With a WalkScore of 52, you're close enough to amenities to do some errands on foot. You'll find one- to three-bedroom apartments here.
Horseblock Rd.: Most amenities are flocked around Horseblock Rd. This neighborhood has a WalkScore of 57, making it a little more walkable with many one- and two-bedroom places. Gateway to Comedy is in this area, and this comedy club showcases new talent, local favorites, and a new headliner every week.
Abner Dr.: A WalkScore of 46 makes this neighborhood the most car-dependent area in town, with studio and one-bedroom apartments mostly in this area.
Getting Around
The average work commute is 36 minutes, 24.1 percent longer than the New York average and 38.5 percent greater than the national average. 92 percent of residents drive or carpool. The Ronkonkoma Long Island Rail Station and the Medford Station Long Island serve Farmingville. Long Island Macarthur Airport is the closest passenger airport, just 11.6 miles from the town center. You can also jump on the Long Island Expressway, Routes 495 and 83 (Ocean Avenue) if you need to get out of town.
Culture
There are several buildings in Farmingville that are on the National Register of Historic Places. One good example, built in 1823, is the home of Elijah Terry, the first teacher in the local school, which sits next to the Bald Hills Schoolhouse, built in 1850.
The Pennysaver Amphitheater is a great under-the-stars venue for concerts - both classical and modern. Take a picnic and spend the afternoon before the evening shows in the park grounds surrounding the amphitheater.
Shopping
Golden Memories is a pretty cool comic book store. It's not the largest in New York, but the knowledgeable and helpful owners can find you almost any obscure comics you want.
In addition, there are a lot of general department stores here, like K-Mart, for the basics you might need.
Dining Out
Family-owned Island Fish is basically a fish store with take-out and some in-house seating. The food is fresh and prepared while you wait. This casual little restaurant and store is clean and the personnel are friendly and helpful. Try the creamy Lobster Bisque or the Mango Crusted Tilapia. It also serves a number of chicken dishes, if you prefer.
Fax Chicken is where you want to go if your priority is the food and you don't care that much about atmosphere. This place is a favorite of the locals. It serves first-rate barbecue chicken, tacos, grilled fish, and much more.
Get Outdoors
Fire Island National Seashore is a peaceful patch of beach and wetlands where you can relax and enjoy the day. Bird watching, biking and walking the trails, swimming, and even surfing on the western edge of the park highlight your trip here. Bring your four-footed friends, but keep them on the leash for safety.