Last updated June 13 2020

89 Apartments for rent in Farmingville, NY

Farmingville
1 Unit Available
15 Pinedale Ave
15 Pinedale Avenue, Farmingville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
Second floor apartment in legal two family owner occupied home. Two bedrooms , full bath, eat-in kitchen, living room. Lots of windows airy and bright. brand new carpets. Close to all. Quiet dead end street. Won't last!! Electric not included.

Farmingville
1 Unit Available
30 Campus Dr
30 Campus Drive, Farmingville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN - Beautiful 6 bedrooms 3 BATH home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard. 2 CAR GARAGE

Farmingville
1 Unit Available
40 Pinelawn Ave
40 Pinelawn Avenue, Farmingville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Great opportunity to rent in sachem school district! Spacious home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Come and take a look!
Results within 1 mile of Farmingville

Selden
1 Unit Available
39 Abinet Court
39 Abinet Court, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Eik Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Rooms, Ample Storage.

Coram
1 Unit Available
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.

Coram
1 Unit Available
35 Adamson Street
35 Adams Street, Coram, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2600 sqft
August 1st Occupancy!!Great Neighborhood!2600Sf Post Modern Colonial W/4 Large Bedrooms (Master W/Master Bath And Jacuzzi Tub) 2.

Selden
1 Unit Available
57 S Evergreen Drive
57 South Evergreen Drive, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Diamond condition * Possible 3rd Bdrm/Office * Newly renovated * Granite kitchen * New flooring * Huge rooms * Credit (FICO) Score Must Be over 700..No Exceptions * Absolutely No Pets Or Smoking * Detached Garage Available
Results within 5 miles of Farmingville
Verified

Patchogue
9 Units Available
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,327
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,931
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Verified

$
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,170
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified

Centereach
175 Units Available
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Verified

Coram
6 Units Available
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.

Centereach
1 Unit Available
43 Lake Grove Blvd
43 Lake Grove Boulevard, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1 Bedroom Cottage. Eat In Kitchen. Full Bath. Large Living Room. Wood Floors. Nicely Maintained. Large Property.

Centereach
1 Unit Available
96 Holiday Park Dr
96 Holiday Park Drive, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Beautifully Updated, Freshly Painted, Spacious, Bright, and Airy 1st Fl Unit. Unit Features: Eat in Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry and Large Pantry Closet, Central Air, Sliders Lead to Patio.

Coram
1 Unit Available
48 Navajo Court
48 Navajo Court, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Spacious and bright upper Deluxe unit close to end of development. Newer carpet unit to be painted upon vacancy of current tenant. Lots of closet space and great community amenities. Non-smoking.

Centereach
1 Unit Available
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.

Selden
1 Unit Available
55 Wyandotte St
55 Wyandotte Street, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Bright 1 Bedroom, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen,

Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
3 Renwick Rd
3 Renwick Road, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFUL HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH, 1 HALF BATH, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ACCESS IN HOME, CENTRAL AIR. SACHEM SCHOOL DISTRICT, CLOSE TO LIRR.

Terryville
1 Unit Available
119 Superior St
119 Superior Street, Terryville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
BEAUTIFUL ALL REMODELED HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, MASTER SUITE HAS ITS PRIVATE FULL BATH, 2 FULL BATHS, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, BIG KITCHEN W/ ISLAND, CENTRAL AIR, PARTIAL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE, 1 CAR GARAGE, HUGE HUGE YARD FOR ENTERTAINING.

Coram
1 Unit Available
190 Kettles Ln
190 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1850 sqft
Beautiful Unit-Fresh Paint/New Carpet/New Stove Dw/Hardwood Floors/Master W/Full Bath Wic. FLR & FDR. 1st & 2nd Floor Den/Office Space. 24 Hr Security/Clubhouse/Fitness Center/Playground/Tennis/Ig Pool

Coram
1 Unit Available
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.

Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
96 Bay Avenue
96 Bay Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Absolutely No Pets Allowed. Landlord Requires 700 Credit Scores. Totally Renovated Ranch. Beautiful Hardwood Floors All New Appliances, New EIK, New Bathroom, New CAC, New Windows, All Large Rooms.

Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
12 Pine Street
12 Pine Street, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
LANDLORD PAYS FOR WATER AND LANDSCAPING, TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC AND GAS. TENANT TAKES CARE OF SNOW REMOVAL, THERE IS A DRIVEWAY FOR PARKING, 2 BEDROOMS, FULL BATHROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, INTERIOR PAINTED, NEW FLOORING...

St. James
1 Unit Available
17 Hamlet Woods Drive
17 Hamlet Woods Dr, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
5400 sqft
Gorgeous Colonial For Rent, 24 Hour gated Community W/ Clubhouse, Pool With Lifeguard, Putting Green, Lakes With Paddle Boats & Row Boats, Tennis Courts, Playground, Bocce Court & Basketball Court. ,5 Bed, 4.

Centereach
1 Unit Available
183 Mark Tree Rd
183 Mark Tree Road, Centereach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2nd floor 2 bedroom bath apartment

Median Rent in Farmingville

The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Farmingville is $2,031, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,420.
Studio
$1,829
1 Bed
$2,031
2 Beds
$2,420
3+ Beds
$3,120
City GuideFarmingville
Farmingville, NY, is the highest point on Long Island. Head over to Bald Hill to be at the top of it all in Farmingville.

You can't farm in Farmingville. There's some question about why it was named Farmingville, when the soil and the hills are not agriculturally viable, and never have been. But you could ski there until about 1980 when the slopes closed for good, since it was the highest point on Long Island. Today, Farmingville's residents enjoy biking and hiking along the trails and paths that criss-cross central Long Island. You'll find Farmingville on the map in the southeastern part of New York on central Long Island.

Moving to Farmingville

Average rates for rental houses in Farmingville run 85.9 percent higher than the New York average and 149.2 percent greater than the national average. Many different types of month-to-month rentals are available, but you'll find mostly studio apartments for rent and two-bedrooms apartments throughout town.

If you want to live here, start your apartment search now. It may take a while but only about 12.7 percent of residents here are renters. Six weeks or longer out from your proposed move-in date isn't too early to find a place to hang your hat.

You'll likely need your credit score, a letter verifying employment and salary, and a copy of your last paycheck stub to secure your dream place in Farmingville. You'll probably have to put down the first month's rent and a security deposit. Bringing your pet? Bring more money for a deposit.

Neighborhoods

With a livability score of 77, Farmingville in Suffolk County, NY, is ranked as a great place to live in New York. Within less than a mile, you'll find nine grocery stores and 20 eateries.

Bald Hill: This popular area is located on the Ronkonkoma Moraine in Brookhaven, but is a little less expensive than its neighbors. Different areas of town have different Walk Scores. The Long Island Giant Flea Market opens at the Brookhaven Amphitheater here every Saturday, with antiques and crafts, clothing, and more. Shop for fresh produce, and enjoy the food court and live music.

Powell Ave.: With a WalkScore of 52, you're close enough to amenities to do some errands on foot. You'll find one- to three-bedroom apartments here.

Horseblock Rd.: Most amenities are flocked around Horseblock Rd. This neighborhood has a WalkScore of 57, making it a little more walkable with many one- and two-bedroom places. Gateway to Comedy is in this area, and this comedy club showcases new talent, local favorites, and a new headliner every week.

Abner Dr.: A WalkScore of 46 makes this neighborhood the most car-dependent area in town, with studio and one-bedroom apartments mostly in this area.

Living in Farmingville

Getting Around

The average work commute is 36 minutes, 24.1 percent longer than the New York average and 38.5 percent greater than the national average. 92 percent of residents drive or carpool. The Ronkonkoma Long Island Rail Station and the Medford Station Long Island serve Farmingville. Long Island Macarthur Airport is the closest passenger airport, just 11.6 miles from the town center. You can also jump on the Long Island Expressway, Routes 495 and 83 (Ocean Avenue) if you need to get out of town.

Culture

There are several buildings in Farmingville that are on the National Register of Historic Places. One good example, built in 1823, is the home of Elijah Terry, the first teacher in the local school, which sits next to the Bald Hills Schoolhouse, built in 1850.

The Pennysaver Amphitheater is a great under-the-stars venue for concerts - both classical and modern. Take a picnic and spend the afternoon before the evening shows in the park grounds surrounding the amphitheater.

Shopping

Golden Memories is a pretty cool comic book store. It's not the largest in New York, but the knowledgeable and helpful owners can find you almost any obscure comics you want.

In addition, there are a lot of general department stores here, like K-Mart, for the basics you might need.

Dining Out

Family-owned Island Fish is basically a fish store with take-out and some in-house seating. The food is fresh and prepared while you wait. This casual little restaurant and store is clean and the personnel are friendly and helpful. Try the creamy Lobster Bisque or the Mango Crusted Tilapia. It also serves a number of chicken dishes, if you prefer.

Fax Chicken is where you want to go if your priority is the food and you don't care that much about atmosphere. This place is a favorite of the locals. It serves first-rate barbecue chicken, tacos, grilled fish, and much more.

Get Outdoors

Fire Island National Seashore is a peaceful patch of beach and wetlands where you can relax and enjoy the day. Bird watching, biking and walking the trails, swimming, and even surfing on the western edge of the park highlight your trip here. Bring your four-footed friends, but keep them on the leash for safety.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Farmingville?
In Farmingville, the median rent is $1,829 for a studio, $2,031 for a 1-bedroom, $2,420 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,120 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Farmingville, check out our monthly Farmingville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Farmingville?
Some of the colleges located in the Farmingville area include Albertus Magnus College, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, Yale University, and Southern Connecticut State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Farmingville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Farmingville from include New Haven, Stamford, Milford city, Norwalk, and West Haven.

