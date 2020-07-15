All apartments in New Haven
Location

110 Sheldon Terrace, New Haven, CT 06511
Prospect Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Studio

Unit 4R · Avail. now

$950

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
dogs allowed
Just rebuild entire apartment , large Studio , ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED , Comes with high speed internet included IN RENT , new kitchen cabinets with stainless steal appliances, hardwood floor , new bathroom. House located near Yale in safe area , police take a notice on the property , security cameras around the building connected to PD of New Haven , parking on the back , landlord will put a new asphalt as soon as warm up outside. Laundry coin operated in the basement. . Background and Credit check require

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 110 Sheldon Terrace have any available units?
110 Sheldon Terrace has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Sheldon Terrace have?
Some of 110 Sheldon Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Sheldon Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
110 Sheldon Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Sheldon Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Sheldon Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 110 Sheldon Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 110 Sheldon Terrace offers parking.
Does 110 Sheldon Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Sheldon Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Sheldon Terrace have a pool?
No, 110 Sheldon Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 110 Sheldon Terrace have accessible units?
No, 110 Sheldon Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Sheldon Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Sheldon Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

