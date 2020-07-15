110 Sheldon Terrace.

Amenities

Just rebuild entire apartment , large Studio , ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED , Comes with high speed internet included IN RENT , new kitchen cabinets with stainless steal appliances, hardwood floor , new bathroom. House located near Yale in safe area , police take a notice on the property , security cameras around the building connected to PD of New Haven , parking on the back , landlord will put a new asphalt as soon as warm up outside. Laundry coin operated in the basement. . Background and Credit check require