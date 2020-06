Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning furnished oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

SUMMER RENTAL -Fully furnished. This almost new cottage features kitchen, living room, dining area, full bath and two bedrooms. Laundry closet. Home boasts front and rear decks with views of LI Sound and the marsh. Small yard. One car garage plus parking. Central Air. Can rent on a weekly or monthly basis! Call for more information.



Available for the weeks of:

6/6-6/13 6/13-6/20 6/20-6/27 -7/25-8/1 8/1-8/8 8/8-8/15