314 Bridgeport Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Take the Opportunity- be among the very first to live in one of the New 10 Unit Apartments! Complete with elevator, hardwood floors, tiled baths, kitchen with all stainless new appliances, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, quartz counters. Washer/Dryer in unit. Bedroom with full dual sink master bath, huge walk in closet.Additional half bath, living, dining area. Window treatments, plenty of natural light!



Parking for two cars, one enclosed. Large patio area on the property, well lit, easy access to all highways and both train stations - Milford or Stratford - ride a bike to Silver Sands Beach, Walnut Beach, Milford Green or the Bird Sanctuary. Enjoy this summer by the seashore at this new location that makes it all possible.