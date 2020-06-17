All apartments in Milford city
314 Bridgeport Avenue

314 Bridgeport Ave · (203) 701-0813
Location

314 Bridgeport Ave, Milford city, CT 06461
Devon - Walnut Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Take the Opportunity- be among the very first to live in one of the New 10 Unit Apartments! Complete with elevator, hardwood floors, tiled baths, kitchen with all stainless new appliances, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, quartz counters. Washer/Dryer in unit. Bedroom with full dual sink master bath, huge walk in closet.Additional half bath, living, dining area. Window treatments, plenty of natural light!

Parking for two cars, one enclosed. Large patio area on the property, well lit, easy access to all highways and both train stations - Milford or Stratford - ride a bike to Silver Sands Beach, Walnut Beach, Milford Green or the Bird Sanctuary. Enjoy this summer by the seashore at this new location that makes it all possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Bridgeport Avenue have any available units?
314 Bridgeport Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 314 Bridgeport Avenue have?
Some of 314 Bridgeport Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Bridgeport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
314 Bridgeport Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Bridgeport Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 314 Bridgeport Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford city.
Does 314 Bridgeport Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 314 Bridgeport Avenue does offer parking.
Does 314 Bridgeport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 Bridgeport Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Bridgeport Avenue have a pool?
No, 314 Bridgeport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 314 Bridgeport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 314 Bridgeport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Bridgeport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Bridgeport Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Bridgeport Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Bridgeport Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
