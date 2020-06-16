29 Merwin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Academic Rent offers Direct Waterfront! Enjoy panoramic water views from this fabulous 2/3 bedroom 3 bath tri-level contemporary that is situated on a gorgeous stretch of sandy beach. The dramatic open floor plan features a stainless kitchen with high end appliances and extra long center island that seats 6, an open 3 story stairwell defines the waterfront Living Room space with floor to ceiling glass doors that maximize water views and offers deck access. The second level features a Media Room with wet bar, surround sound, and projection system; ideal 3rd bedroom, a waterfront sitting room includes waterfront deck access. The third level houses two bedrooms including a waterfront Master. Main level full bath. Walk to neighborhood restaurants and shopping center.

(Available from September 2020 through beginning of June 2021 ONLY)