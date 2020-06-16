All apartments in Milford city
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:35 PM

29 Merwin Avenue

29 Merwin Avenue · (203) 877-0618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29 Merwin Avenue, Milford city, CT 06460
Woodmont

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 2257 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Academic Rent offers Direct Waterfront! Enjoy panoramic water views from this fabulous 2/3 bedroom 3 bath tri-level contemporary that is situated on a gorgeous stretch of sandy beach. The dramatic open floor plan features a stainless kitchen with high end appliances and extra long center island that seats 6, an open 3 story stairwell defines the waterfront Living Room space with floor to ceiling glass doors that maximize water views and offers deck access. The second level features a Media Room with wet bar, surround sound, and projection system; ideal 3rd bedroom, a waterfront sitting room includes waterfront deck access. The third level houses two bedrooms including a waterfront Master. Main level full bath. Walk to neighborhood restaurants and shopping center.
(Available from September 2020 through beginning of June 2021 ONLY)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Merwin Avenue have any available units?
29 Merwin Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Merwin Avenue have?
Some of 29 Merwin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Merwin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
29 Merwin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Merwin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 29 Merwin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford city.
Does 29 Merwin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 29 Merwin Avenue does offer parking.
Does 29 Merwin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Merwin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Merwin Avenue have a pool?
No, 29 Merwin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 29 Merwin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 29 Merwin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Merwin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Merwin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Merwin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Merwin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
