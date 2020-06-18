Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Water views from EVERY ROOM of this immaculate and luxurious beachfront dream! Overlooking the gentle waves of long island sound, this spectacular 5-Bedroom 4,000+ square foot property encompasses luxury living with an open floor plan and remarkable attention to detail. Walk in and see dazzling hardwood floors, detailed crown moldings, recessed lighting, and elegant pillars bring the space to life. Open Floor Plan draws you into the spacious kitchen, complete w/ crisp stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling cabinetry and a LARGE central island- perfect for entertaining! Finish off this level with a large dining area, family room w/ fireplace, and expansive waterfront deck overlooking Long Island Sound. The second level features 4 magnificent bedrooms, laundry room, and an additional bedroom with its very own fireplace and private balcony! Complete with an abundance of space, the master bedroom suite encompasses the entirety of the top floor where you can see some of the most expansive views in the state. Complete with a large dressing room/ walk in closet, large bedroom w/ walk out private balcony, and a large master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub, this private haven will have you feeling right at home. 232 Broadway is conveniently located near all local amenities- restaurants, schools, parks, shopping and more, making it perfect for you! Come SEA for yourself!