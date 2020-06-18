All apartments in Milford city
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

232 Broadway

232 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

232 Broadway, Milford city, CT 06460
Devon - Walnut Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Water views from EVERY ROOM of this immaculate and luxurious beachfront dream! Overlooking the gentle waves of long island sound, this spectacular 5-Bedroom 4,000+ square foot property encompasses luxury living with an open floor plan and remarkable attention to detail. Walk in and see dazzling hardwood floors, detailed crown moldings, recessed lighting, and elegant pillars bring the space to life. Open Floor Plan draws you into the spacious kitchen, complete w/ crisp stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling cabinetry and a LARGE central island- perfect for entertaining! Finish off this level with a large dining area, family room w/ fireplace, and expansive waterfront deck overlooking Long Island Sound. The second level features 4 magnificent bedrooms, laundry room, and an additional bedroom with its very own fireplace and private balcony! Complete with an abundance of space, the master bedroom suite encompasses the entirety of the top floor where you can see some of the most expansive views in the state. Complete with a large dressing room/ walk in closet, large bedroom w/ walk out private balcony, and a large master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub, this private haven will have you feeling right at home. 232 Broadway is conveniently located near all local amenities- restaurants, schools, parks, shopping and more, making it perfect for you! Come SEA for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Broadway have any available units?
232 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milford city, CT.
What amenities does 232 Broadway have?
Some of 232 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
232 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 232 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford city.
Does 232 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 232 Broadway does offer parking.
Does 232 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Broadway have a pool?
No, 232 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 232 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 232 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
