Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:12 PM

22 Daytona Avenue

22 Daytona Avenue · (877) 222-0621
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22 Daytona Avenue, Milford city, CT 06461
Devon - Walnut Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable move in ready cape with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, newly finished hardwood floors, living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen leads to enclosed breezeway to garage and large outdoor deck in a private fenced backyard. Yard has additional glitter farms shed with 8 foot walls, insulated floors and automatic garage door opener. Turn Key! Additional 663 square foot lot goes with property. The koi and turtle pond are negotiable. Nothing to do but move in and unpack! Rental does not include use of one car garage or both sheds, but can be included for $2,350/month. Washer and dryer are included. Some recent improvements done. A beautiful home to enjoy...Close to Walnut Beach. Contingent on owner finding suitable housing. Must wear mask and gloves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Daytona Avenue have any available units?
22 Daytona Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Daytona Avenue have?
Some of 22 Daytona Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Daytona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22 Daytona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Daytona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22 Daytona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford city.
Does 22 Daytona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22 Daytona Avenue offers parking.
Does 22 Daytona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Daytona Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Daytona Avenue have a pool?
No, 22 Daytona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22 Daytona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22 Daytona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Daytona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Daytona Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Daytona Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Daytona Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
