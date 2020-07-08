22 Daytona Avenue

Amenities

Adorable move in ready cape with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, newly finished hardwood floors, living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen leads to enclosed breezeway to garage and large outdoor deck in a private fenced backyard. Yard has additional glitter farms shed with 8 foot walls, insulated floors and automatic garage door opener. Turn Key! Additional 663 square foot lot goes with property. The koi and turtle pond are negotiable. Nothing to do but move in and unpack! Rental does not include use of one car garage or both sheds, but can be included for $2,350/month. Washer and dryer are included. Some recent improvements done. A beautiful home to enjoy...Close to Walnut Beach. Contingent on owner finding suitable housing. Must wear mask and gloves.