20 Coolridge Road

Academic 09/01/20 to 05/30/21 (9 months only) Enjoy cool breezes and water views of LI Sound while relaxing on your decks. Thats Right ~ 2 DECKS ~ 1 upper deck and 1 covered front porch deck with water view. or walk down the street to the beach. Enter through the breathtaking leaded glass front door into the fully furnished newly updated living room, kitchen great for cooking and entertaining in dining area, plenty of cabinets, granite countertops, and lots of counter space. 2 Fully updated baths, one on each floor. Includes stackable washer/dryer. Hardwood floors throughout, sunlit living room, & 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom has glass doors that lead to private deck while you enjoy morning coffee with views of the Sound. Gated fenced front & back yards. Efficiency Navien Heat, Central AC.Bring your bicycles and kayaks. Includes access to Point Beach private beach area. A quick ride to restaurants and shopping. NO attic or basement storage. Driveway parking up to 4 cars. Garage not included. Require credit check, renters insurance, 2 month’s security deposit. Non-smoking unit. No Smoking of any kind inside, outside, or on property anywhere. Pets considered at owner's discretion, add'l. pet fees & non-refundable cleaning move out fee.. Near Yale Hospital, University of New Haven (UNH), Yale University, Quinnipiac University. Do not disturb tenants. Showing by appointment only between August 10-11 and later part of August. Mask and gloves required! Credit score MUST be over 700.