All apartments in Milford city
Find more places like 20 Coolridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milford city, CT
/
20 Coolridge Road
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:59 AM

20 Coolridge Road

20 Coolridge Road · (203) 415-8876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milford city
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

20 Coolridge Road, Milford city, CT 06460
Woodmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Academic 09/01/20 to 05/30/21 (9 months only) Enjoy cool breezes and water views of LI Sound while relaxing on your decks. Thats Right ~ 2 DECKS ~ 1 upper deck and 1 covered front porch deck with water view. or walk down the street to the beach. Enter through the breathtaking leaded glass front door into the fully furnished newly updated living room, kitchen great for cooking and entertaining in dining area, plenty of cabinets, granite countertops, and lots of counter space. 2 Fully updated baths, one on each floor. Includes stackable washer/dryer. Hardwood floors throughout, sunlit living room, & 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom has glass doors that lead to private deck while you enjoy morning coffee with views of the Sound. Gated fenced front & back yards. Efficiency Navien Heat, Central AC.Bring your bicycles and kayaks. Includes access to Point Beach private beach area. A quick ride to restaurants and shopping. NO attic or basement storage. Driveway parking up to 4 cars. Garage not included. Require credit check, renters insurance, 2 month’s security deposit. Non-smoking unit. No Smoking of any kind inside, outside, or on property anywhere. Pets considered at owner's discretion, add'l. pet fees & non-refundable cleaning move out fee.. Near Yale Hospital, University of New Haven (UNH), Yale University, Quinnipiac University. Do not disturb tenants. Showing by appointment only between August 10-11 and later part of August. Mask and gloves required! Credit score MUST be over 700.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Coolridge Road have any available units?
20 Coolridge Road has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Coolridge Road have?
Some of 20 Coolridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Coolridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
20 Coolridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Coolridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Coolridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 20 Coolridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 20 Coolridge Road offers parking.
Does 20 Coolridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Coolridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Coolridge Road have a pool?
No, 20 Coolridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 20 Coolridge Road have accessible units?
No, 20 Coolridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Coolridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Coolridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Coolridge Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Coolridge Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 20 Coolridge Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street
Milford city, CT 06460
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln
Milford city, CT 06460
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue
Milford city, CT 06460

Similar Pages

Milford city 1 BedroomsMilford city 2 Bedrooms
Milford city Apartments with ParkingMilford city Pet Friendly Places
Milford city Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMeriden, CTMiddletown, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CT
Wethersfield, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CTStratford, CTTrumbull, CT
Central Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYMelville, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Milford Harbor Post Road South

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeWesleyan University
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity