Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:40 PM

101 Waverly Street

101 Waverly Street · No Longer Available
Location

101 Waverly Street, Milford city, CT 06461
Devon - Walnut Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated And Move-in ready! A hard to find newly remodeled 3/4 Bedroom custom cape has a contemporary flair and a steal in this price range. The open Kitchen/Great Room is light and airy with grey accenting paint and newly installed wood flooring. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet storage space, custom tile backsplash, and appliances, will be replaced with white appliances prior to occupancy. A generously sized main level Master Bedroom has access to the main level full bath. The upper level has a contemporary feel with high ceilings, and skylights in the 2 additional bedrooms. Also included on the upper level is a loft/office area, and eve/attic storage. The nicely finished lower level includes a Family Room, bedroom, and office/den, and is ideal for a possible in-law/au pair situation. Newer furnace and roof. Great Commuter location. A short ride to Metro North train and Milford Green. Great for first time buyer’s financing thru FHA & VA. A stand out in the price range! No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Waverly Street have any available units?
101 Waverly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milford city, CT.
What amenities does 101 Waverly Street have?
Some of 101 Waverly Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Waverly Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Waverly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Waverly Street pet-friendly?
No, 101 Waverly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford city.
Does 101 Waverly Street offer parking?
Yes, 101 Waverly Street offers parking.
Does 101 Waverly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Waverly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Waverly Street have a pool?
No, 101 Waverly Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 Waverly Street have accessible units?
No, 101 Waverly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Waverly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Waverly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Waverly Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Waverly Street does not have units with air conditioning.
