101 Waverly Street

Renovated And Move-in ready! A hard to find newly remodeled 3/4 Bedroom custom cape has a contemporary flair and a steal in this price range. The open Kitchen/Great Room is light and airy with grey accenting paint and newly installed wood flooring. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet storage space, custom tile backsplash, and appliances, will be replaced with white appliances prior to occupancy. A generously sized main level Master Bedroom has access to the main level full bath. The upper level has a contemporary feel with high ceilings, and skylights in the 2 additional bedrooms. Also included on the upper level is a loft/office area, and eve/attic storage. The nicely finished lower level includes a Family Room, bedroom, and office/den, and is ideal for a possible in-law/au pair situation. Newer furnace and roof. Great Commuter location. A short ride to Metro North train and Milford Green. Great for first time buyer’s financing thru FHA & VA. A stand out in the price range! No Pets.