All apartments in Middletown
Find more places like Stoneycrest Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middletown, CT
/
Stoneycrest Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Stoneycrest Apartments

209 Stoneycrest Drive · (864) 362-9709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Middletown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

209 Stoneycrest Drive, Middletown, CT 06457

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stoneycrest Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
guest parking
internet access
Offering spacious one, two or three bedroom apartments, Stoneycrest Apartments are located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, restaurants, schools and the highway. There is ample off street parking and a children's playscape onsite. The grounds are professionally maintained by Carabetta's 24 hour Maintenance Team who implement a landscaping plan to provide seasonal color year round. Residents enjoy FREE heat and hot water, appliances, hardwood floors throughout, and onsite Community Room and laundry facilities. Many units offer a washer and dryer hook up as well as a full basement to provide extra storage. There is no application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: No Application Fee
Deposit: First months rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: 25 lbs weight restriction
Parking Details: Street parking for residents and visitors. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Full basement

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stoneycrest Apartments have any available units?
Stoneycrest Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middletown, CT.
What amenities does Stoneycrest Apartments have?
Some of Stoneycrest Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stoneycrest Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Stoneycrest Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stoneycrest Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Stoneycrest Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Stoneycrest Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Stoneycrest Apartments offers parking.
Does Stoneycrest Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stoneycrest Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stoneycrest Apartments have a pool?
No, Stoneycrest Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Stoneycrest Apartments have accessible units?
No, Stoneycrest Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Stoneycrest Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stoneycrest Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Stoneycrest Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stoneycrest Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Stoneycrest Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke
Middletown, CT 06457
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane
Middletown, CT 06457
Knoll Crest
207 George St
Middletown, CT 06457
Newfield Towers
220 Newfield St
Middletown, CT 06457
Windshire Terrace
72 Forest Glen Cir
Middletown, CT 06457
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge
Middletown, CT 06457
Willowcrest Apartments
63 Stoneycrest Drive
Middletown, CT 06457
Rose Gardens
100 Rose Circle
Middletown, CT 06457

Similar Pages

Middletown 1 BedroomsMiddletown 2 Bedrooms
Middletown Apartments with ParkingMiddletown Dog Friendly Apartments
Middletown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CT
West Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTWestfield, MATrumbull, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Wesleyan UniversityMiddlesex Community College
Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of Hartford
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity