Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning in unit laundry carpet oven Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly guest parking internet access

Offering spacious one, two or three bedroom apartments, Stoneycrest Apartments are located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, restaurants, schools and the highway. There is ample off street parking and a children's playscape onsite. The grounds are professionally maintained by Carabetta's 24 hour Maintenance Team who implement a landscaping plan to provide seasonal color year round. Residents enjoy FREE heat and hot water, appliances, hardwood floors throughout, and onsite Community Room and laundry facilities. Many units offer a washer and dryer hook up as well as a full basement to provide extra storage. There is no application fee.