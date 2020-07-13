/
apartments with pool
20 Apartments for rent in Middletown, CT with pool
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
15 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,230
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
8 Units Available
Windshire Terrace
72 Forest Glen Cir, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1040 sqft
Windshire Terrace offers 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
17 Units Available
Sagamore Hills
1151 Washington St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,115
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Centrally located apartments with great floor plans in Middletown, Connecticut, with access to highways, restaurants and shopping. Nicely landscaped property with trees, green lawns and a pool.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
14 Units Available
Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,240
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1012 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and big walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and BBQ/Grill area. Located close to RT9 and I-91.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Knoll Crest
207 George St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,470
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
These apartments come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Located on George Street, units offer vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, private balconies and panoramic views.
Last updated June 23 at 06:59pm
3 Units Available
Rose Gardens
100 Rose Circle, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rose Gardens offers spacious one bedroom flats, two and three bedroom townhomes conveniently located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood near shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
27 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
98 Cold Spring Rd, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,027
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set on 30 acres of lush green landscaping with a tennis court, volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and BBQ grill. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Flats at 390
390 Bee Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
700 sqft
At Flats at 390, our designer-inspired amenities set us apart from the competition.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
Community has garage parking, ceramic tile, and washer and dryer. Community has private garage parking, 24-hour maintenance team, pool and fitness center. Located minutes from a large selection of restaurants and retail.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
108 West St, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,237
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
960 sqft
Near many parks and I-91. Community pool, playground, gym and laundry rooms. One- and two-bedroom apartments with mini blinds, oversized windows and lots of closet space. Rent includes heat and hot water. Park-like picnic/grill area.
Last updated June 23 at 05:06pm
2 Units Available
Victoria Tower
410 East Main Street, Meriden, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
Victoria Towers offices spacious efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood close to shopping, bus lines and highways. This eight story building is handicap accessible with elevators from the lobby level.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
16 Carillon Drive
16 Carillon Drive, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
938 sqft
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY ROOMMATE NEEDED ONE BEDROOM FOR RENT. YOU WILL SHARE THE BATHROOM, KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA WITH ANOTHER TENANT . Sunny end unit. Bedroom has a large closet 13x12 ceiling fan and is east facing.
Results within 10 miles of Middletown
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
12 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
21 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,582
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
5 Units Available
Glastonbury Centre
28 Nanel Dr, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
950 sqft
Open House Sunday January 5th from 10-2.Make your home in one of the most desirable areas of Hartford area. Located in historic Glastonbury, CT, Glastonbury Center is just off of major highway access to downtown Hartford.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Stepny Place
1800 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,347
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1129 sqft
Welcome Home Step into a community where you can enjoy being close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Stepny Place combines the best of a friendly neighborhood and urban living.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Greenfield Village
1800 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
875 sqft
Welcome Home Greenfield Village is a garden-style community nestled away in Rocky Hill, CT. Situated on 20 lavish acres, we offer different and unique amenities that will enhance your lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
49-B Salmon Brook Drive
49 Salmon Brook Dr, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
Garden Apartments We are located minutes from Downtown Hartford and within walking distance of fine restaurants, the post office, shopping, etc.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
30 Schoolhouse Drive
30 Schoolhouse Dr, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,875
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO WEST HARTFORD CENTER, BLUE BACK SQUARE, HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. PRISTINE ONE BEDROOM WITH OVERSIZED WINDOWS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NICE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. LOW MONTHLY UTILITIES.
