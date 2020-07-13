Summer Hill Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors w/d hookup in unit laundry carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance guest parking internet access

SummerHill Apartments offers beautiful and spacious one, two or three bedroom apartments located in a pedestrian friendly, country setting neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, schools and the highway. The grounds are professionally maintained by Carabetta's Maintenance Team who implement a landscaping plan to provide seasonal color throughout the year. There is NO application fee, and residents enjoy FREE heat and hot water. Other amenities include appliances, a full basement, hardwood floors, washer and dryer hook-ups and a playscape.