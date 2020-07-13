All apartments in Middletown
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Summer Hill Apartments

288 Woodbury Cir · (979) 243-6323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

288 Woodbury Cir, Middletown, CT 06457

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summer Hill Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
internet access
SummerHill Apartments offers beautiful and spacious one, two or three bedroom apartments located in a pedestrian friendly, country setting neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, schools and the highway. The grounds are professionally maintained by Carabetta's Maintenance Team who implement a landscaping plan to provide seasonal color throughout the year. There is NO application fee, and residents enjoy FREE heat and hot water. Other amenities include appliances, a full basement, hardwood floors, washer and dryer hook-ups and a playscape.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: No Application Fee
Deposit: First months rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: 25 lbs weight restriction
Parking Details: Street parking for residents and visitors. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Full basement

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Summer Hill Apartments have any available units?
Summer Hill Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middletown, CT.
What amenities does Summer Hill Apartments have?
Some of Summer Hill Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summer Hill Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Summer Hill Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summer Hill Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Summer Hill Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Summer Hill Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Summer Hill Apartments offers parking.
Does Summer Hill Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Summer Hill Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Summer Hill Apartments have a pool?
No, Summer Hill Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Summer Hill Apartments have accessible units?
No, Summer Hill Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Summer Hill Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summer Hill Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Summer Hill Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Summer Hill Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.

