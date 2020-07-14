Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willowcrest Apartments.
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
guest parking
internet access
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood. INCLUDES HEAT AND HOT WATER! Property includes a landscaping plan that provides for seasonal color with the grounds professionally maintained by Carabetta's Maintenance Team. NO Application Fee! Some income restrictions apply.
Amenities
FREE Heat and Hot Water 24-Hour Maintenance Ample Off-Street Parking Appliances Included Children's Playscape Onsite Laundry Facilities Onsite Washer And Dryer Hook-ups in Many Units Community Room Onsite Full Basements in Many Units Hardwood Floors Throughout Professionally Landscaped Grounds Close To Shopping And Highways
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: No Application Fee
Deposit: First months rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: 25 lbs weight restriction
Parking Details: Street parking for residents and visitors. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Full basement
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Willowcrest Apartments have any available units?
Willowcrest Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Willowcrest Apartments have?
Some of Willowcrest Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willowcrest Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Willowcrest Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willowcrest Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Willowcrest Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Willowcrest Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Willowcrest Apartments offers parking.
Does Willowcrest Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Willowcrest Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Willowcrest Apartments have a pool?
No, Willowcrest Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Willowcrest Apartments have accessible units?
No, Willowcrest Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Willowcrest Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Willowcrest Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Willowcrest Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Willowcrest Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.