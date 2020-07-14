Windshire Terrace

Lease Length: 3-24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $262 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $275 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/per month
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard and Wolf Dog Hybrids
Parking Details: Assigned parking, open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit 5x8 $45 per month, 6x12 $60 per month