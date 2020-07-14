Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool cats allowed parking bbq/grill

Windshire Terrace offers 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck. *Newly added dog park*We're located within 2 miles of I-91 and Route 9, with convenient access to shopping at several nearby neighborhood centers and the Westfield Meriden Shopping Mall. Plus, were only 14 miles from Hartford and 27 miles to New Haven, so you'll never be far from where you need to be at Windshire Terrace.Breathe Easy! We believe that everyone benefits from breathing clean air in their home. We are excited to announce that we are in the process of converting our community to smoke free living. Please ask your leasing consultant for further details.