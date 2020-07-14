All apartments in Middletown
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Windshire Terrace

72 Forest Glen Cir · (860) 300-2799
Location

72 Forest Glen Cir, Middletown, CT 06457

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06-09 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft

Unit 04-09 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft

Unit 10-16 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,537

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windshire Terrace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
parking
bbq/grill
Windshire Terrace offers 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck. *Newly added dog park*We're located within 2 miles of I-91 and Route 9, with convenient access to shopping at several nearby neighborhood centers and the Westfield Meriden Shopping Mall. Plus, were only 14 miles from Hartford and 27 miles to New Haven, so you'll never be far from where you need to be at Windshire Terrace.Breathe Easy! We believe that everyone benefits from breathing clean air in their home. We are excited to announce that we are in the process of converting our community to smoke free living. Please ask your leasing consultant for further details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $262 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $275 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/per month
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard and Wolf Dog Hybrids
Dogs
fee: $500
Cats
fee: $300
Parking Details: Assigned parking, open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit 5x8 $45 per month, 6x12 $60 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windshire Terrace have any available units?
Windshire Terrace has 7 units available starting at $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Windshire Terrace have?
Some of Windshire Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windshire Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Windshire Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windshire Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Windshire Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Windshire Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Windshire Terrace offers parking.
Does Windshire Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windshire Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windshire Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Windshire Terrace has a pool.
Does Windshire Terrace have accessible units?
No, Windshire Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Windshire Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windshire Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Windshire Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windshire Terrace has units with air conditioning.
