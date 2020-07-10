/
42 Apartments for rent in Middletown, CT with washer-dryer
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,220
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,240
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1012 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and big walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and BBQ/Grill area. Located close to RT9 and I-91.
Knoll Crest
207 George St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,470
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
These apartments come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Located on George Street, units offer vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, private balconies and panoramic views.
Windshire Terrace
72 Forest Glen Cir, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1040 sqft
Windshire Terrace offers 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Newfield/Stoneycrest Towers
352 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stoneycrest Towers is a senior community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Rose Gardens
100 Rose Circle, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rose Gardens offers spacious one bedroom flats, two and three bedroom townhomes conveniently located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood near shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Willowcrest Apartments
63 Stoneycrest Drive, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Newfield Towers
220 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Newfield Towers is a 50 year old and older community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Meadoway Gardens
10-70 Rose Circle, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious one, two or three bedroom flats as well as 2 bedroom townhomes, Meadoway Gardens is conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, schools and the highway.
23 Ferry StMiddletown
23 Ferry Street, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Ferry St Apartments - Property Id: 300263 Beautiful completely renovated apartments over looking the water and right next to Harbor Park! Minute's walk from all of the best bars and restaurants in town! Two Bedroom One Bathroom and over 1,300
1 Russell Street
1 Russell Street, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
884 sqft
Town house style condo, 2nd & 3rd floor of the building. Freshly painted unit with Central air, updated galley kitchen, complete with oven/range, refrigerator and dishwasher.
Spinnaker Walk
60 South Broad Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,836
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the center of downtown, Spinnaker Walk is just steps away from the historic Town Green, Metro-North train station, Milford Harbor, boutique shops, cafes and some of the best restaurants Milford has to offer.
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
Community has garage parking, ceramic tile, and washer and dryer. Community has private garage parking, 24-hour maintenance team, pool and fitness center. Located minutes from a large selection of restaurants and retail.
Summitwood Phase I
80 Sams Road, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering two and three bedroom luxury townhouses, Summitwood is a pedestrian friendly neighborhood quaintly situated in a country setting conveniently located near shopping and highways. Units are available with a full basement or a garage.
Victoria Tower
410 East Main Street, Meriden, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
Victoria Towers offices spacious efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood close to shopping, bus lines and highways. This eight story building is handicap accessible with elevators from the lobby level.
Oakland Gardens Apartments
300 Britannia St, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one bedroom flats and two, three and four bedroom townhouses, Oakland Gardens Apartments is located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, convenient access to shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Meriden Commons
177 State St, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,011
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
Meriden Commons has transformed the Meriden Green area by providing new mixed-income housing and 5,445 SF of retail space. These new apartments are steps from Meriden's train station and across from the Meriden Green park.
2718 Berlin Tpke #1
2718 Berlin Turnpike, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1600 sqft
New Luxury Waterfront Townhomes on Silver Lake! - Property Id: 274222 Enjoy luxury lakefront living at Edgewater Townhomes of Berlin.
62 Harvest Court
62 Harvest Ct, Newington, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1601 sqft
Beautiful townhome rental in Harvest Village! fireplace, hardwood, granite, stainless steel appliances, laundry with washer and dryer included.
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,626
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
Brookside Gardens
737 West Main Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious one and two bedroom flats and two bedroom townhouses, Brookside Gardens is nestled in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with easily access to shopping, restaurants and highways.
Crestwood Park I
8 Stoddard Dr, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Crestwood I Apartments offers spacious one, two or three bedroom flats with hardwood floors throughout. The apartments are situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, conveniently located near bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants.
