1 bedroom apartments
35 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Middletown, CT
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
$
12 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,233
771 sqft
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
18 Units Available
Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,230
645 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and big walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and BBQ/Grill area. Located close to RT9 and I-91.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
Knoll Crest
207 George St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,445
778 sqft
These apartments come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Located on George Street, units offer vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, private balconies and panoramic views.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
21 Units Available
Sagamore Hills
1151 Washington St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,105
700 sqft
Centrally located apartments with great floor plans in Middletown, Connecticut, with access to highways, restaurants and shopping. Nicely landscaped property with trees, green lawns and a pool.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
678 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated June 4 at 05:52pm
3 Units Available
Newfield/Stoneycrest Towers
352 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
Stoneycrest Towers is a senior community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Verified
Last updated June 10 at 03:21pm
3 Units Available
Newfield Towers
220 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
Newfield Towers is a 50 year old and older community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2 Russett Lane
2 Russett Ln, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
Remodeled One Bedroom & Loft Apartments AVAILABLE NOW! - You don't want to miss these sunny one bedroom and loft apartments. Units feature separate dining area with a/c wall unit. Freshly painted with new carpeting throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
298 Carriage Crossing
298 Carriage Crossing Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
760 sqft
Carriage Crossing Condo Available For Rent Soon - Clean, bright, spacious loft condo available for rent at Carriage Crossing. Quick and easy access to major highways, bus stop, bike path/walking trails, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
135 Burgundy Hill Lane
135 Burgundy Hill Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$875
575 sqft
One Bedroom Condo Available for Rent - Clean, bright, spacious one bedroom condo available for rent in Peppermill Village. Move-in condition, available immediately.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
236 Burgundy Hill Lane
236 Burgundy Hill Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$995
565 sqft
Beautifully recently completely renovated ranch style one bedroom condo in Peppermill Village. Large living room and dining area with sliding glass door to deck and storage space. There is a spacious bedroom with double closets .
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
38 Boston Road
38 Boston Road, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,575
500 sqft
Heritage Commons Active Senior Rental Community. This is a 500 Square foot studio apartment. All utilities included all you have to pay for is cable, phone and internet.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Walk
60 South Broad Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,787
709 sqft
Located in the center of downtown, Spinnaker Walk is just steps away from the historic Town Green, Metro-North train station, Milford Harbor, boutique shops, cafes and some of the best restaurants Milford has to offer.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
11 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
108 West St, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,247
810 sqft
Near many parks and I-91. Community pool, playground, gym and laundry rooms. One- and two-bedroom apartments with mini blinds, oversized windows and lots of closet space. Rent includes heat and hot water. Park-like picnic/grill area.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
26 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
98 Cold Spring Rd, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,012
809 sqft
Set on 30 acres of lush green landscaping with a tennis court, volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and BBQ grill. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Flats at 390
390 Bee Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
667 sqft
At Flats at 390, our designer-inspired amenities set us apart from the competition.
Verified
Last updated June 4 at 05:44pm
1 Unit Available
Victoria Tower
410 East Main Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
Victoria Towers offices spacious efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood close to shopping, bus lines and highways. This eight story building is handicap accessible with elevators from the lobby level.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Meriden Commons
177 State St, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,011
Meriden Commons has transformed the Meriden Green area by providing new mixed-income housing and 5,445 SF of retail space. These new apartments are steps from Meriden's train station and across from the Meriden Green park.
Results within 10 miles of Middletown
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
4 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
22 Colonial Ct, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,295
800 sqft
Colonial Village is a private apartment community in Plainville, CT set amidst landscaped grounds and tree-lined streets. We are located 15 minutes from downtown Hartford and Waterbury, with easy access to I-84 and Routes 72 and 10.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Greenfield Village
1800 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
Welcome Home Greenfield Village is a garden-style community nestled away in Rocky Hill, CT. Situated on 20 lavish acres, we offer different and unique amenities that will enhance your lifestyle.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
16 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
816 sqft
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
18 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,714
785 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Stepny Place
1800 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,347
701 sqft
Welcome Home Step into a community where you can enjoy being close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Stepny Place combines the best of a friendly neighborhood and urban living.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Griswold Gardens
30 Salem Ct, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,380
724 sqft
Enjoy a home where your address says it all! If how you live is as important as where you live, you owe it to yourself to move to Griswold Gardens.
