Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry pool racquetball court bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments green community guest parking lobby online portal package receiving

Come home to convenience and ease at Middletown Ridge Apartments in Middletown, Connecticut! Our apartments offer plenty of space with additional storage, walk-in closets, an extra coat closet, and a kitchen pantry to fit everything in neat and orderly. Select homes have been upgraded to feature black appliances, wood-style flooring, new countertops, and custom cabinetry! Other apartments include a fireplace and full-size washer and dryer. Steps from your door, find amenities like the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and BBQ/picnic areas. Laundry facilities are also available as well as additional storage and a resident clubhouse. Find everything you need in a convenient location not far from Downtown Middletown and major employers. Live comfortably at Middletown Ridge Apartments!