/
/
/
Manchester Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:01 AM
9 Apartments For Rent Near Manchester Community College
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
12 Units Available
West Side
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
1153 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1462 sqft
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 11:01 AM
4 Units Available
West Side
Ribbon Mills Apartments
150 Pine St, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1005 sqft
Heat is included in your rent!Ribbon Mills Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT, known as the 'Silk City', is located seven miles east of Hartford via I-84 and nestled in the midst of a wooded region.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
West Side
Velvet Mill
185 Pine St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1329 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
West Side
CLOCKTOWER + VELVET MILL
185 Pine Street, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1117 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
1 of 24
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Keeney
121 Walek Farms Road
121 Walek Farms Road, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Colonial - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath single family home in Manchester. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage space. Attractive hardwood flooring.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Center
69 Essex Street
69 Essex Street, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1075 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Cape - Updated 3 bedroom Cape Cod style home. Kitchen fully applianced with stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Deck off of the kitchen that overlooks the backyard.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Side
12 ARCH ST
12 Arch Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
CHARMING NEWLY REMODELED 2 B/R HEAT/WATER INCLUDED - Property Id: 23562 AVAILABLE NOW!!! A money saver for sure! HEAT, WATER and gas INCLUDED IN THIS REMODELED 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE IN QUIET RESIDENTIAL AREA LOCATED NEAR THE HEART OF MANCHESTER.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Waddell
547 Hilliard Street
547 Hilliard Street, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
844 sqft
Very nice and serenely set 1 bedroom Townhouse in a most convenient location near highway, mall, many restaurants, and grocery stores. Spacious interior with super spacious eat in kitchen with sliders to a private patio.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Waddell
555 Hilliard Street
555 Hilliard Street, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1224 sqft
Well maintained 2 bdrm, 1 1/2 bath townhouse. Form dining room w/sliders to patio. Gas heat, CAIR, remodeled kitchen & baths. Both bedrooms have double closets and ceiling fans. Finished room in lower level. Washer/dryer hook-up in unit. 1 Carport.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTHartford, CTWorcester, MAMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CT
Wethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CT