44 Apartments for rent in Springfield, MA📍
When you find a place you like, be prepared to shell out first and last month’s rent, and a small deposit.
This is Springfield's biggest neighborhood. In local parlance, the area is known simply as, “The Acres.” Netting a place in this neck of the woods means you’ll be living in some of the newer condos, a split-level house, or getting a room in an old colonial. The rates range from affordably comfortable to, well, condo living, so there’s a good range to fit your budget.
Located right alongside a park designed by Frederick Law Olmsted (the dude who designed another park you may have heard of - Central Park in NYC) this neighborhood is jam-packed with lovely old restored Victorians. Rentals and house-sharing opportunities in this area don’t pop up often, if you see one - act quick!
This well-kept neighborhood consists mostly of small bungalows and Craftsman houses.
Rents are relatively low in this neighborhood. You’ll generally find a wide selection of vacancies - single-family homes, town homes and apartments - to choose from, as well.
Springfield’s most walkable district. Symphony, parks, clubs, cafes and museums are all just a stroll away. Unlike many downtown neighborhoods, this one doesn’t cost both your arms and legs to for residence.
IO is just five miles from Springfield’s central business district, but residents of this area have their very own Main Street complete with bars, restaurant and commercial businesses to keep them busy. Current market rental rates on both houses and apartments here are fairly reasonable.
Good luck in your quest to have the “City of Firsts” known as The Home of You. Happy Hunting!
Renter Confidence Survey
Here’s how Springfield ranks on:
Apartment List has released Springfield’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Springfield renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received average scores, and many received below average scores."
Key Findings in Springfield include the following:
- Springfield renters gave their city an F overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Springfield were quality of local schools (A-), state and local taxes (B+) and public transit (B+).
- The areas of concern to Springfield renters are pet-friendliness, recreational activities and weather, which all received F grades.
- Springfield earned similar scores compared to other cities in Massachusetts like Worcester (F), but earned lower marks than Boston (A) and Cambridge (A+).
- Springfield did relatively poorly compared to cities nationwide, including Washington, DC (A-), Philadelphia (C+) and San Francisco (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.