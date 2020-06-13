Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

44 Apartments for rent in Springfield, MA

Forest Park
Sixteen Acres
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Forest Park
9 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOMEWelcome to Park Edge, a residential community featuring Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments in Springfield, MA.
Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
Sixteen Acres
20 Units Available
Colonial Estates
1 Beacon Cir, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
684 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet complex on 64-acre wooded property. Close to North Branch Park. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and air conditioning. Two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Volleyball and tennis courts on site.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Liberty Heights
1 Unit Available
451 Armory St.
451 Armory Street, Springfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In Bostons Emrald Necklace Easy Commute to Longwood Medical Area, 13 Minute Train Ride to Back Bay or South Station, By Hyde Park, Brookline, Fenway, Orange Line Green Street, Boston, Roslindale, Kenmore, LMA, Brookline Villiage, Roxbury Crossing,

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Sixteen Acres
1 Unit Available
16 Partridge Drive
16 Partridge Drive, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1008 sqft
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MAY 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light, and updated kitchen appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Springfield
1 Unit Available
47 Notre Dame St Unit 2
47 Notre Dame Street, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
1600 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second and third floor in a two-family house located between Jackson Square and Stony Brook orange line train station in Roxbury.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Indian Orchard
1 Unit Available
315 Main Street 2
315 Main Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 Spacious, quiet / PLEASE COMPLETE PRESCREEN - Property Id: 80461 2nd floor apartment.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
36 Williamsburg Drive
36 Williamsburg Drive, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
968 sqft
2 Br - 1.5 Bath condo with garage - heat and hot water included - (RLNE5787778)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Hill
1 Unit Available
40 Norfolk St
40 Norfolk Street, Springfield, MA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
*****Rent to own***** our newly renovated multifamily home (up/down duplex).

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sixteen Acres
1 Unit Available
57 Brewster St
57 Brewster Street, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1579 sqft
57 Brewster St Available 08/01/20 4 Bed House For Rent - Sixteen Acres - Available August 1st 2020! 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom Cape in Sixteen Acres. Right down the street from bustling Sixteen Acres Plaza.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Six Corners
1 Unit Available
400 Maple St
400 Maple Street, Springfield, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
6300 sqft
Historic French Mansion on Maple Hill - Absolute breathtaking historic mansion with over 6000 square feet! 14 rooms, 6 baths and separate Butler and Maid quarters. Set on a 1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Forest Park
1 Unit Available
23 Perkins St
23 Perkins Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Charming 3BR Colonial - Charming 3BR brick/stucco Tudor Colonial! Large living room with fireplace & mirror! All appliances & washer dryer provided! Master BR with study, & screen porch off a bedroom. Floored attic on 3rd w/ stairs.

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Old Hill
2 Units Available
24 Ladd Street
24 Ladd Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 Ladd Street in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Liberty Heights
1 Unit Available
35 Narragansett Street - 5005-1
35 Narragansett Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
This newly renovated 3 Bed 1 Bath unit is less than a half-mile from Baystate, Mercy, and Shriners Hospital.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Indian Orchard
1 Unit Available
85 Parker Street
85 Parker Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Nicely remodeled three bedroom unit available for immediate occupancy.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
41 Johnson St
41 Johnson Street, Springfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
4 room 1 bedroom 1 bathroom hardwood floors $30 Application fee for Credit/Background
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Longmeadow
1 Unit Available
51 Belleclaire Ave.
51 Belleclaire Avenue, Longmeadow, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1896 sqft
Charming 4, bed, 2 bath rental in the heart of Longmeadow. Close to Bliss park for outdoor enthusiasts and walking distance to most town amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 02:51pm
Fairview
2 Units Available
Beacon Square
1892 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA
Studio
$1,065
320 sqft
Enjoy our spacious efficiencies which feature an amazing walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage, a full bath with accent mirrors, and a separate galley-style kitchen.
Last updated June 11 at 04:24pm
Mittineague
1 Unit Available
The Courtyards
1139 Westfield Street Apartment 42, West Springfield Town, MA
Studio
$1,045
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to The Courtyards, featuring studio apartments for rent in West Springfield, MA .
Last updated June 3 at 02:22pm
Fairview
3 Units Available
Edgewood Court
649 Prospect St, Chicopee, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Located minutes from city living yet nestled in a quaint neighborhood, Edgewood Court in Chicopee, Massachusetts offers apartments for rent with great amenities and carefree living.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Chicopee Falls
1 Unit Available
117 Church Street - 1
117 Church St, Chicopee, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
This just renovated! New kitchen, updated basement, all new floors and paint. 2 bedrooms with large closets, 1 and a half baths, large basement, large yard, ample parking, great location. Call Today! This duplex was built in the late 80's.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
121 The Meadows
121 The Meadows, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1453 sqft
121 The Meadows Available 08/01/20 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath Hardwood floors - 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath with attached garage (RLNE5852270)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
859 Main St
859 Main Street, Holyoke, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Renovated Apartments for Rent - Property Id: 283670 Renovated apartments for rent. Central heat, updated kitchens, new windows, hardwood floors. Renovations scheduled to be complete by 6/1/2020. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Longmeadow
1 Unit Available
37 Lincoln Rd
37 Lincoln Road, Longmeadow, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
*****Rent to own***** our charming Cape with 3 beds and 1.5 baths! Large living room with wood-burning stove, fully applianced kitchen, attached garage, and 3-season porch perfect for dining outside during the warm spring, summer, and fall months.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Willimansett
1 Unit Available
46 Bonner St
46 Bonner Street, Chicopee, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
46 Bonner St - Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Comfort & Luxury 2BR 1Bath - One of the best spaces available in comfort and luxury! This first floor apartment is renovated from top to bottom, beautiful granite kitchen, new cabinets, stainless steel

Median Rent in Springfield

Last updated Dec. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Springfield is $826, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,034.
Studio
$686
1 Bed
$826
2 Beds
$1,034
3+ Beds
$1,293
City GuideSpringfield
So, you’re moving to Springfield, eh? The area is headed for a major upswing, and you’re just in time to ride that wave. Several huge redevelopment and transportation projects are currently in the works, creating new jobs and giving the local economy a boost. It also boasts several dynamic, walkable and historic ‘hoods. Follow our tips and you’ll be Springfield-dwelling in no time flat.
Let’s Get Stahted:

When you find a place you like, be prepared to shell out first and last month’s rent, and a small deposit.

Sixteen Acres

This is Springfield's biggest neighborhood. In local parlance, the area is known simply as, “The Acres.” Netting a place in this neck of the woods means you’ll be living in some of the newer condos, a split-level house, or getting a room in an old colonial. The rates range from affordably comfortable to, well, condo living, so there’s a good range to fit your budget.

Forest Park Heights

Located right alongside a park designed by Frederick Law Olmsted (the dude who designed another park you may have heard of - Central Park in NYC) this neighborhood is jam-packed with lovely old restored Victorians. Rentals and house-sharing opportunities in this area don’t pop up often, if you see one - act quick!

East Forest Park

This well-kept neighborhood consists mostly of small bungalows and Craftsman houses.

Pine Point

Rents are relatively low in this neighborhood. You’ll generally find a wide selection of vacancies - single-family homes, town homes and apartments - to choose from, as well.

Metro Center

Springfield’s most walkable district. Symphony, parks, clubs, cafes and museums are all just a stroll away. Unlike many downtown neighborhoods, this one doesn’t cost both your arms and legs to for residence.

Indian Orchard

IO is just five miles from Springfield’s central business district, but residents of this area have their very own Main Street complete with bars, restaurant and commercial businesses to keep them busy. Current market rental rates on both houses and apartments here are fairly reasonable.

Good luck in your quest to have the “City of Firsts” known as The Home of You. Happy Hunting!

Here’s how Springfield ranks on:

D
Safety and crime rate
D
Jobs and career opportunities
B-
Affordability
A-
Quality of schools
C
Social Life
D
Commute time
B+
State and local taxes
B+
Public transit
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released Springfield’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

"Springfield renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received average scores, and many received below average scores."

Key Findings in Springfield include the following:

  • Springfield renters gave their city an F overall.
  • The highest-rated categories for Springfield were quality of local schools (A-), state and local taxes (B+) and public transit (B+).
  • The areas of concern to Springfield renters are pet-friendliness, recreational activities and weather, which all received F grades.
  • Springfield earned similar scores compared to other cities in Massachusetts like Worcester (F), but earned lower marks than Boston (A) and Cambridge (A+).
  • Springfield did relatively poorly compared to cities nationwide, including Washington, DC (A-), Philadelphia (C+) and San Francisco (B+).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Springfield?
In Springfield, the median rent is $686 for a studio, $826 for a 1-bedroom, $1,034 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,293 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Springfield, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Springfield?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Springfield include Forest Park, and Sixteen Acres.
What is the job market like in Springfield?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Springfield received a letter grade of D for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
How good are the schools in Springfield?
Springfield renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Springfield did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What is social life like in Springfield?
Springfield renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Springfield did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Springfield?
Some of the colleges located in the Springfield area include Springfield College, Western New England University, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, and Three Rivers Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Springfield?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Springfield from include Hartford, Worcester, Middletown, Meriden, and Waterbury.

