middlesex county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:46 AM
198 Apartments for rent in Middlesex County, CT📍
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
4 Units Available
Knoll Crest
207 George St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,485
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1120 sqft
These apartments come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Located on George Street, units offer vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, private balconies and panoramic views.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
17 Units Available
Sagamore Hills
1151 Washington St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,105
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Centrally located apartments with great floor plans in Middletown, Connecticut, with access to highways, restaurants and shopping. Nicely landscaped property with trees, green lawns and a pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
14 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,230
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
$
12 Units Available
Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,430
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1012 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and big walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and BBQ/Grill area. Located close to RT9 and I-91.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
3 Units Available
Windshire Terrace
72 Forest Glen Cir, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1040 sqft
Windshire Terrace offers 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
11 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
16 Units Available
The Cove at Gateway Commons
1 Maple Tree Lane, Old Saybrook Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1141 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1883 sqft
Whether you're returning from work or play, it's a comfort to come home and relax. We offer BRAND NEW One and Two Bedroom Manor Homes as well as Three Bedroom Town Homes so you can choose the home that best fits your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 23 at 07:07 PM
2 Units Available
Newfield/Stoneycrest Towers
352 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stoneycrest Towers is a senior community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 23 at 06:59 PM
3 Units Available
Rose Gardens
100 Rose Circle, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rose Gardens offers spacious one bedroom flats, two and three bedroom townhomes conveniently located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood near shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 23 at 05:16 PM
8 Units Available
Willowcrest Apartments
63 Stoneycrest Drive, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 10 at 03:21 PM
3 Units Available
Newfield Towers
220 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Newfield Towers is a 50 years old and older community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Ferry StMiddletown
23 Ferry Street, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Ferry St Apartments - Property Id: 300263 Beautiful completely renovated apartments over looking the water and right next to Harbor Park! Minute's walk from all of the best bars and restaurants in town! Two Bedroom One Bathroom and over 1,300
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
95 Woodland Drive
95 Woodland Heights, Middlesex County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
989 sqft
95 Woodland Drive Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Heat & Hot Water Included - This 2 bedroom condo is conveniently located minutes away from shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Brand new remodelled bathroom off of 1 of the bedrooms.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
25 Porges Road
25 Porges Road, Middlesex County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
- Lease Purchase our 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with convenient access to route 9, yet offers peace and quiet at its best . This updated house looks over the Salmon River as it flows into the Connecticut River.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Russett Lane
2 Russett Ln, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
725 sqft
Remodeled One Bedroom & Loft Apartments AVAILABLE NOW! - You don't want to miss these sunny one bedroom and loft apartments. Units feature separate dining area with a/c wall unit. Freshly painted with new carpeting throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
211 South Main Street
211 South Main Street, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
970 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION... Wonderful Opportunity To Live In A Brand New High Efficiency Apartment, W/ 9 ' Ceiling Throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
21 Clinton Avenue - 3rd Floor
21 Clinton Ave, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Conveniently located one block away from Main Street. Close to all restaurants, shops and public transportation. 10-minute walk to City Hall and short drive to Middlesex Hospital. 3rd floor Unit. New water heater and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
17 Old Post Road
17 Old Post Rd, Clinton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
868 sqft
Great yearly unfurnished 2 Bedroom 1 and 1/2 Bath Rental located in 2 Family Duplex convenient to Town, Beach and Shopping. Full basement and a spacious back yard on an interior wooded lot. Available August 15, 20202.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
4 Nooks Hill Road
4 Nooks Hill Road, Middlesex County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Cromwell with ample off-street parking. Sunroom, large living room, granite counters, hardwood floors, and yard.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
331 East Haddam Moodus Road
331 East Haddam Moodus Road, Moodus, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
960 sqft
3 bedroom 1 full bath rental for 1300 Monthly. This is a great little home with hardwood floors on the first floor and pretty remodeled kitchen, with SS appliances. Washer and dryer on main level.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
766 Long Hill Road
766 Long Hill Road, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1360 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 1.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
12 Elm Avenue
12 Elm Avenue, Middlesex County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Furnished academic rent available Sept. 6, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Great opportunity at Island View Beach! Convenient location to town, school, restaurants and major routes. Absolutely NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. Good credit and two month's security required.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
12 Groveway
12 Groveway, Middlesex County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1426 sqft
Academic Rental on the Shoreline. Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath raised seaside bungalow features updated eat-in-kitchen with marble counters and newer appliance.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1 Russell Street
1 Russell Street, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
884 sqft
Town house style condo, 2nd & 3rd floor of the building. Freshly painted unit with Central air, updated galley kitchen, complete with oven/range, refrigerator and dishwasher.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Middlesex County area include Albertus Magnus College, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, Three Rivers Community College, and University of New Haven. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
New Haven, Hartford, Meriden, Milford city, and Middletown have apartments for rent.
