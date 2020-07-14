All apartments in Middletown
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

Middletown Brooke

100 Town Brooke · (203) 529-7973
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 Off Upfront & No Application Fee on 12-Month Leases or Better!
Location

100 Town Brooke, Middletown, CT 06457

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6233 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 574 sqft

Unit 7412 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4234 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 4324 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 7223 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Middletown Brooke.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Come home to convenience and ease at Middletown Brooke Apartments in Middletown, Connecticut! All apartments include a walk-in closet, a private patio or balcony, a kitchen pantry, and extra coat closet. Selected homes have been upgraded to feature black appliances, wood-style flooring, new countertops, and custom cabinetry! Other apartments include a fireplace and full-size washer and dryer as well as views of the city or nature. Steps from your door, find amenities like the swimming pool, fitness center, dog park, and BBQ/picnic areas. The resident clubhouse is the perfect place to relax with your neighbors, and available carport parking protects your vehicle from the Connecticut weather. Find everything you need in a convenient location not far from Downtown Middletown and major employers. Live comfortably at Middletown Brooke Apartments! Please call us today for an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other: $50/month. Surface lot available. Reserved Carport parking available. Contact the Leasing Office for more information about our parking policy. Surface lot. Surface lot available. Reserved Carport parking available. Contact the Leasing Office for more information about our parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Middletown Brooke have any available units?
Middletown Brooke has 13 units available starting at $1,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Middletown Brooke have?
Some of Middletown Brooke's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Middletown Brooke currently offering any rent specials?
Middletown Brooke is offering the following rent specials: $500 Off Upfront & No Application Fee on 12-Month Leases or Better!
Is Middletown Brooke pet-friendly?
Yes, Middletown Brooke is pet friendly.
Does Middletown Brooke offer parking?
Yes, Middletown Brooke offers parking.
Does Middletown Brooke have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Middletown Brooke offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Middletown Brooke have a pool?
Yes, Middletown Brooke has a pool.
Does Middletown Brooke have accessible units?
No, Middletown Brooke does not have accessible units.
Does Middletown Brooke have units with dishwashers?
No, Middletown Brooke does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Middletown Brooke have units with air conditioning?
No, Middletown Brooke does not have units with air conditioning.
