Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Come home to convenience and ease at Middletown Brooke Apartments in Middletown, Connecticut! All apartments include a walk-in closet, a private patio or balcony, a kitchen pantry, and extra coat closet. Selected homes have been upgraded to feature black appliances, wood-style flooring, new countertops, and custom cabinetry! Other apartments include a fireplace and full-size washer and dryer as well as views of the city or nature. Steps from your door, find amenities like the swimming pool, fitness center, dog park, and BBQ/picnic areas. The resident clubhouse is the perfect place to relax with your neighbors, and available carport parking protects your vehicle from the Connecticut weather. Find everything you need in a convenient location not far from Downtown Middletown and major employers. Live comfortably at Middletown Brooke Apartments! Please call us today for an appointment!