Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill playground

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Look no further for great apartment living because you've found it at Sagamore Hills! Our beautiful community is centrally located in the heart of picturesque Middletown, Connecticut. Surrounded by scenic parks, shopping, dining, and with easy access to I-91 and I-691, your commute is sure to be a breeze. Visit today for a glimpse at how delightful life will be residing at Sagamore Hills.