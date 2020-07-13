All apartments in Middletown
Knoll Crest

207 George St · (860) 467-4208
Location

207 George St, Middletown, CT 06457

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 117 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

Unit 613 · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

Unit 524 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 324 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Knoll Crest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
furnished
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
Choose from spacious 1 or 2 bedroom floor plans featuring 9' ceilings, open living rooms with cozy corner fireplaces, cook-friendly kitchens with granite countertops and private balconies with attractive views. Start each day with a stress-relieving workout in the state of the art fitness center, visit with friends in the all-new clubhouse with game room, shuffleboard and large screen TV or spend relaxing weekends by the resort-style pool with large sundeck. Enjoy more downtime with quick commutes and easy access to shopping, dining, public transportation and major thoroughfares.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: One months rent or Surety bond of $218.75 -Up to two months rent-based on credit
Move-in Fees: $500 holding deposit, $325 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $15 trash fee per month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
rent: 65.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home at Knoll Crest! There is no weight limit for dogs. Current vaccination, spay/neuter certificate, and license required. Pet photograph required as well. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Surface lot. 1 per lease holder. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information.
Storage Details: 4x5's for $60 a month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Knoll Crest have any available units?
Knoll Crest has 6 units available starting at $1,470 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Knoll Crest have?
Some of Knoll Crest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Knoll Crest currently offering any rent specials?
Knoll Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Knoll Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, Knoll Crest is pet friendly.
Does Knoll Crest offer parking?
Yes, Knoll Crest offers parking.
Does Knoll Crest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Knoll Crest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Knoll Crest have a pool?
Yes, Knoll Crest has a pool.
Does Knoll Crest have accessible units?
Yes, Knoll Crest has accessible units.
Does Knoll Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Knoll Crest has units with dishwashers.
Does Knoll Crest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Knoll Crest has units with air conditioning.
