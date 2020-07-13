Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: One months rent or Surety bond of $218.75 -Up to two months rent-based on credit
Move-in Fees: $500 holding deposit, $325 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $15 trash fee per month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
rent: 65.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home at Knoll Crest! There is no weight limit for dogs. Current vaccination, spay/neuter certificate, and license required. Pet photograph required as well. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Surface lot. 1 per lease holder. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information.
Storage Details: 4x5's for $60 a month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.