Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park pool cats allowed parking gym on-site laundry courtyard

Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck. Imaging yourself strolling our nature trails or hanging with your dog at our dog park. We're located within 2 miles of I-91 and Route 9, with convenient access to shopping at several nearby neighborhood centers and the Westfield Meriden Shopping Mall. Plus, were only 14 miles from Hartford and 27 miles to New Haven, so you'll never be far from where you need to be at Northwood Apartments.