pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:35 AM
50 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Middletown, CT
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
15 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,230
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
8 Units Available
Windshire Terrace
72 Forest Glen Cir, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1040 sqft
Windshire Terrace offers 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
12 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
17 Units Available
Sagamore Hills
1151 Washington St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,115
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Centrally located apartments with great floor plans in Middletown, Connecticut, with access to highways, restaurants and shopping. Nicely landscaped property with trees, green lawns and a pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
14 Units Available
Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,240
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1012 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and big walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and BBQ/Grill area. Located close to RT9 and I-91.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
6 Units Available
Knoll Crest
207 George St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,470
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
These apartments come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Located on George Street, units offer vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, private balconies and panoramic views.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 23 at 07:07pm
2 Units Available
Newfield/Stoneycrest Towers
352 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stoneycrest Towers is a senior community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 23 at 06:59pm
3 Units Available
Rose Gardens
100 Rose Circle, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rose Gardens offers spacious one bedroom flats, two and three bedroom townhomes conveniently located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood near shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 23 at 05:16pm
8 Units Available
Willowcrest Apartments
63 Stoneycrest Drive, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 10 at 03:21pm
3 Units Available
Newfield Towers
220 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Newfield Towers is a 50 year old and older community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated May 20 at 04:53pm
3 Units Available
Meadoway Gardens
10-70 Rose Circle, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious one, two or three bedroom flats as well as 2 bedroom townhomes, Meadoway Gardens is conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, schools and the highway.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
1 Russell Street
1 Russell Street, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
884 sqft
Town house style condo, 2nd & 3rd floor of the building. Freshly painted unit with Central air, updated galley kitchen, complete with oven/range, refrigerator and dishwasher.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
791 Long Hill Road
791 Long Hill Road, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1449 sqft
This beautiful end unit furnished 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse awaits you! The first floor features an open floor plan as the kitchen opens up to the dining and living room. Also, there is an office or bonus room with french doors.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
38 Boston Road
38 Boston Road, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,575
500 sqft
Heritage Commons Active Senior Rental Community. This is a 500 Square foot studio apartment. All utilities included all you have to pay for is cable, phone and internet.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Walk
60 South Broad Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,795
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the center of downtown, Spinnaker Walk is just steps away from the historic Town Green, Metro-North train station, Milford Harbor, boutique shops, cafes and some of the best restaurants Milford has to offer.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
27 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
98 Cold Spring Rd, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,027
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set on 30 acres of lush green landscaping with a tennis court, volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and BBQ grill. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Flats at 390
390 Bee Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
700 sqft
At Flats at 390, our designer-inspired amenities set us apart from the competition.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
4 Units Available
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
Community has garage parking, ceramic tile, and washer and dryer. Community has private garage parking, 24-hour maintenance team, pool and fitness center. Located minutes from a large selection of restaurants and retail.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
108 West St, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,237
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
960 sqft
Near many parks and I-91. Community pool, playground, gym and laundry rooms. One- and two-bedroom apartments with mini blinds, oversized windows and lots of closet space. Rent includes heat and hot water. Park-like picnic/grill area.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 23 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Summitwood Phase I
80 Sams Road, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering two and three bedroom luxury townhouses, Summitwood is a pedestrian friendly neighborhood quaintly situated in a country setting conveniently located near shopping and highways. Units are available with a full basement or a garage.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 23 at 05:06pm
2 Units Available
Victoria Tower
410 East Main Street, Meriden, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
Victoria Towers offices spacious efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood close to shopping, bus lines and highways. This eight story building is handicap accessible with elevators from the lobby level.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 4 at 03:53pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Gardens Apartments
300 Britannia St, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one bedroom flats and two, three and four bedroom townhouses, Oakland Gardens Apartments is located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, convenient access to shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Meriden Commons
177 State St, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,011
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
Meriden Commons has transformed the Meriden Green area by providing new mixed-income housing and 5,445 SF of retail space. These new apartments are steps from Meriden's train station and across from the Meriden Green park.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
223 Bassett St. 1
223 Bassett St, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 First floor 2 BR Bassett St - Property Id: 319136 First floor 2 bedroom, recently renovated, in a very quiet 2 family home.
