56 Congress St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance

Just blocks from Hartford Hospital, Colt Park, and the historic Sheldon Charter Oak neighborhood, this apartment offers on site property management, 24 Hour Maintenance, (1) off-street parking space, cold water, and trash removal. Apartment features central air, natural gas heat, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and newer appliances. Tenant pays gas heat, hot water, and cooking and electric. Cats are allowed and dogs are considered on a case by case basis (must be up to date on shots, provide a vet reference, and licensed with the town).



If you would like to schedule an appointment, please call us today as this apartment will NOT last long! Hablamos Espanol



PICTURES MAY BE OF SIMILAR UNITS Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE3782888)