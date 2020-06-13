37 Apartments for rent in Thompsonville, CT

Moving to Thompsonville

Thompsonville is considered a very livable community, with lots of amenities to offer. It even has a lower cost of living than many other parts of Connecticut. What does this mean for you? You guessed it! The very things that make this community attractive mean you will have competition. Don't worry, though. You have a good chance of landing the rental of your dreams if you show up with your shoes shined, your clothes clean, and your hair looking as if you at least wash it on a regular basis. That's not all you'll need, however. Make sure you approach landlords with references and proof of income handy to get one of those luxury apartments in Thompsonville.

When you do find that one-bedroom apartment or month-to-month studio apartment for rent, be ready to put your money where your mouth is. Most landlords will want at least one month's security deposit and your first month's rent before you move in. Some may require more. If your moving buddy is a furry critter, you may have to pay a pet deposit, as well. Not even man's best friend gets a free ride.