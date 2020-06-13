37 Apartments for rent in Thompsonville, CT📍
Small and cozy, Thompsonville isn't a city or town like you'd expect. Instead, it's an official community within Enfield, Connecticut. Just think of it as a large neighborhood with a really important title. It spans about 2.4 miles, with about two of those miles in the form of land. The population consists of a little over 8,500 people, though, so having less room to walk about doesn't mean you'll be lonely.
Thompsonville is considered a very livable community, with lots of amenities to offer. It even has a lower cost of living than many other parts of Connecticut. What does this mean for you? You guessed it! The very things that make this community attractive mean you will have competition. Don't worry, though. You have a good chance of landing the rental of your dreams if you show up with your shoes shined, your clothes clean, and your hair looking as if you at least wash it on a regular basis. That's not all you'll need, however. Make sure you approach landlords with references and proof of income handy to get one of those luxury apartments in Thompsonville.
When you do find that one-bedroom apartment or month-to-month studio apartment for rent, be ready to put your money where your mouth is. Most landlords will want at least one month's security deposit and your first month's rent before you move in. Some may require more. If your moving buddy is a furry critter, you may have to pay a pet deposit, as well. Not even man's best friend gets a free ride.
This suburban community has something for just about everyone. Whether your idea of fun is relaxing with a beer in hand and sports on the screen or checking out an up-and-coming artist's masterpieces, you'll find it here. You'll also enjoy close proximity to shopping, eateries, movies, bowling, and golf. Thompsonville is really one big neighborhood.
North Thompsonville: If you fancy yourself the very definition of a suburbanite, you'll love it here. More of a city slicker? You'll get used to it. This area is known for average rents, single-family homes, and small apartment buildings. Nearby Baco's Pizza and Palace Pizza Restaurant will satisfy your craving for a good slice of pie.
One thing Thompsonville doesn't have a shortage of is places to eat. Sylvia's Restaurant and the Enfield Tap are just two that spring to mind. There are parks to feed your need for the great outdoors and tennis and basketball courts to keep you busy. You can find swimming, hiking, and biking nearby, as well as museums and theaters. The Bushnell Theater puts on regular shows, and the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford has a unique claim to fame as the oldest art museum in the entire country. Of course, there are the typical watering holes and the like, and there are plenty of shops in which to blow your entire paycheck. It's not the Big Apple, but most of its residents like it here just fine.