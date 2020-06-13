Apartment List
thompsonville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Thompsonville, CT

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
Thompsonville
7 Units Available
Bigelow Commons
55 Main St, Thompsonville, CT
Studio
$1,265
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1100 sqft
Vintage apartments with large windows and spacious layouts. Lots of amenities, including a racquetball court, indoor swimming pool and sauna. Easy access to I-91. Near Enfield Plaza for convenient shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
19 Asnuntuck Street
19 Asnuntuck St, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1st floor apartment with off street parking. Gas heat and hot water. Large back yard. Washer and dryer hookups. $25 fee per adult. Minutes to I-91 and Route 190. Large grassy backyard and off street parking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
17 Asnuntuck Street
17 Asnuntuck Street, Thompsonville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
Very spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment with beautiful kitchen cabinets, dishwasher, gas heat and hot water, off street parking. 2 months security deposit required. $25 application fee per adult for background check.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
34-36 Franklin Street
34 Franklin St, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
1ST Floor Apartment with newer kitchen, back deck and private driveway. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Beautiful hardwood floors. Gas heat and hot water. Washer and dryer laundry hook ups. Quick access to I-91 and Route 5. 2 Months security deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
27 Fairview Avenue
27 Fairview Avenue, Thompsonville, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Rent includes electricity. Fully renovated: fresh paint, off street parking; gas heat; convenient electronic bolt locks, brand new cabinets, light fixtures, new flooring and redone hardwood, and more! Off Street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Thompsonville

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1468 Enfield Street
1468 Enfield Street, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,147
820 sqft
Woodgate apartments heat and hot water included. Private balconies large closets. private entrances, air conditioning. Nice grounds and amenities with clubhouse and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Thompsonville
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Windsor Locks
4 Units Available
Montgomery Mill
25 Canal Bank, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1038 sqft
As we breathe life back into the historic Montgomery Mill Apartments, its next chapter will be written by those who come to call it home.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Forest Park
9 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOMEWelcome to Park Edge, a residential community featuring Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments in Springfield, MA.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windsor Locks
1 Unit Available
9 Suffield St 1st
9 Suffield Street, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1st Floor Apartment of Two Family House - Property Id: 269090 Newly refinished 1+ bedroom apartment on 1st floor of a two family house.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
36 Williamsburg Drive
36 Williamsburg Drive, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
968 sqft
2 Br - 1.5 Bath condo with garage - heat and hot water included - (RLNE5787778)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
121 The Meadows
121 The Meadows, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1453 sqft
121 The Meadows Available 08/01/20 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath Hardwood floors - 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath with attached garage (RLNE5852270)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Longmeadow
1 Unit Available
37 Lincoln Rd
37 Lincoln Road, Longmeadow, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
*****Rent to own***** our charming Cape with 3 beds and 1.5 baths! Large living room with wood-burning stove, fully applianced kitchen, attached garage, and 3-season porch perfect for dining outside during the warm spring, summer, and fall months.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sherwood Manor
1 Unit Available
7 Aloha Drive
7 Aloha Drive, Sherwood Manor, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
This 3 BR, 1 bath Ranch has a new roof, new windows, vinyl siding, and a 1 car garage. Great location in neighborhood setting with fully fenced yard. Hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, upgraded kitchen with new appliances and corian countertop.

Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
Suffield Corner
1 Unit Available
15-A South Park
15 A, Agawam Town, MA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2401 sqft
Fabulous 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath rental available. Easy access to Rt.91, gas burning fireplace, gourmet kitchen. Small pets will be considered, smoking not allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Longmeadow
1 Unit Available
51 Belleclaire Ave.
51 Belleclaire Avenue, Longmeadow, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1896 sqft
Charming 4, bed, 2 bath rental in the heart of Longmeadow. Close to Bliss park for outdoor enthusiasts and walking distance to most town amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Thompsonville
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
15 Units Available
Rivers Bend
1 Phaeton St, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1053 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Windsor, CT. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of 88 acres of landscaped riverfront, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

Last updated June 11 at 04:24pm
Mittineague
1 Unit Available
The Courtyards
1139 Westfield Street Apartment 42, West Springfield Town, MA
Studio
$1,045
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to The Courtyards, featuring studio apartments for rent in West Springfield, MA .

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Springfield
1 Unit Available
47 Notre Dame St Unit 2
47 Notre Dame Street, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
1600 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second and third floor in a two-family house located between Jackson Square and Stony Brook orange line train station in Roxbury.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Liberty Heights
1 Unit Available
451 Armory St.
451 Armory Street, Springfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In Bostons Emrald Necklace Easy Commute to Longwood Medical Area, 13 Minute Train Ride to Back Bay or South Station, By Hyde Park, Brookline, Fenway, Orange Line Green Street, Boston, Roslindale, Kenmore, LMA, Brookline Villiage, Roxbury Crossing,

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Sixteen Acres
1 Unit Available
16 Partridge Drive
16 Partridge Drive, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1008 sqft
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MAY 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light, and updated kitchen appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Hill
1 Unit Available
40 Norfolk St
40 Norfolk Street, Springfield, MA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
*****Rent to own***** our newly renovated multifamily home (up/down duplex).

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21-23 Stinson Place
21 Stinson Pl, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Second floor, 2br on quite street near center of town - Hardwood floors, nice yard No Pets Allowed (RLNE5672318)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
163 Main St
163 Main Street, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom duplex - Lovely location on main st Somers CT (RLNE5614814)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scitico
1 Unit Available
120 Willard Dr
120 Willard Drive, Hazardville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
*****Rent to own***** our airy and bright, brick and vinyl colonial! Modern colors/decor throughout add to the finished look of this home. Newer appliances, updated kitchen & bath flooring all add to the move in ready condition.
City GuideThompsonville
Way back when, Thompsonville, Connecticut, used to be a community full of carpet manufacturers. By 1971, however, the mills had produced their last carpets. Much of the carpet manufacturing industry relocated to the South in the '70s.

Small and cozy, Thompsonville isn't a city or town like you'd expect. Instead, it's an official community within Enfield, Connecticut. Just think of it as a large neighborhood with a really important title. It spans about 2.4 miles, with about two of those miles in the form of land. The population consists of a little over 8,500 people, though, so having less room to walk about doesn't mean you'll be lonely.

Moving to Thompsonville

Thompsonville is considered a very livable community, with lots of amenities to offer. It even has a lower cost of living than many other parts of Connecticut. What does this mean for you? You guessed it! The very things that make this community attractive mean you will have competition. Don't worry, though. You have a good chance of landing the rental of your dreams if you show up with your shoes shined, your clothes clean, and your hair looking as if you at least wash it on a regular basis. That's not all you'll need, however. Make sure you approach landlords with references and proof of income handy to get one of those luxury apartments in Thompsonville.

When you do find that one-bedroom apartment or month-to-month studio apartment for rent, be ready to put your money where your mouth is. Most landlords will want at least one month's security deposit and your first month's rent before you move in. Some may require more. If your moving buddy is a furry critter, you may have to pay a pet deposit, as well. Not even man's best friend gets a free ride.

Neighborhoods

This suburban community has something for just about everyone. Whether your idea of fun is relaxing with a beer in hand and sports on the screen or checking out an up-and-coming artist's masterpieces, you'll find it here. You'll also enjoy close proximity to shopping, eateries, movies, bowling, and golf. Thompsonville is really one big neighborhood.

North Thompsonville: If you fancy yourself the very definition of a suburbanite, you'll love it here. More of a city slicker? You'll get used to it. This area is known for average rents, single-family homes, and small apartment buildings. Nearby Baco's Pizza and Palace Pizza Restaurant will satisfy your craving for a good slice of pie.

Living in Thompsonville

One thing Thompsonville doesn't have a shortage of is places to eat. Sylvia's Restaurant and the Enfield Tap are just two that spring to mind. There are parks to feed your need for the great outdoors and tennis and basketball courts to keep you busy. You can find swimming, hiking, and biking nearby, as well as museums and theaters. The Bushnell Theater puts on regular shows, and the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford has a unique claim to fame as the oldest art museum in the entire country. Of course, there are the typical watering holes and the like, and there are plenty of shops in which to blow your entire paycheck. It's not the Big Apple, but most of its residents like it here just fine.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Thompsonville?
The average rent price for Thompsonville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,330.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Thompsonville?
Some of the colleges located in the Thompsonville area include Albertus Magnus College, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, Three Rivers Community College, and Trinity College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Thompsonville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Thompsonville from include New Haven, Hartford, Middletown, Meriden, and Waterbury.

