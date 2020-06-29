All apartments in Hartford
Find more places like
26 Russ Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hartford, CT
/
26 Russ Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

26 Russ Street

Open Now until 5pm
26 Russ St · (860) 200-2638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hartford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

26 Russ St, Hartford, CT 06106
Frog Hollow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 days AGO

Studio

Unit C03 · Avail. Sep 9

$775

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 26 Russ Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Privacy and location in the heart of Hartford!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per application
Deposit: Varies
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 26 Russ Street have any available units?
26 Russ Street has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hartford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hartford Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Russ Street have?
Some of 26 Russ Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Russ Street currently offering any rent specials?
26 Russ Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Russ Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Russ Street is pet friendly.
Does 26 Russ Street offer parking?
Yes, 26 Russ Street offers parking.
Does 26 Russ Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Russ Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Russ Street have a pool?
No, 26 Russ Street does not have a pool.
Does 26 Russ Street have accessible units?
No, 26 Russ Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Russ Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Russ Street has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St
Hartford, CT 06103
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street
Hartford, CT 06103
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St
Hartford, CT 06103
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave
Hartford, CT 06105
Carriage Place- Forest
36 Forest Street
Hartford, CT 06105
81 Arch
81 Arch Street
Hartford, CT 06103
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave
Hartford, CT 06105
The Metropolitan
266 Pearl St
Hartford, CT 06103

Similar Pages

Hartford 1 BedroomsHartford 2 BedroomsHartford Apartments with ParkingHartford Dog Friendly ApartmentsHartford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Asylum HillDowntown HartfordFrog HollowSouth Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Capital Community CollegeUniversity of HartfordTrinity CollegeAlbertus Magnus CollegeThree Rivers Community College