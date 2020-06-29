Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Hartford
Find more places like
26 Russ Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Hartford, CT
/
26 Russ Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM
Check Availability
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
26 Russ Street
Open Now until 5pm
26 Russ St
·
(860) 200-2638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hartford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
26 Russ St, Hartford, CT 06106
Frog Hollow
Price and availability
VERIFIED 7 days AGO
Studio
Unit C03 · Avail. Sep 9
$775
Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 26 Russ Street.
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Privacy and location in the heart of Hartford!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length:
12 months
Income Requirement:
Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee:
$50 per application
Deposit:
Varies
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
$350 per pet
limit:
2
rent:
$25/month per pet
restrictions:
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 26 Russ Street have any available units?
26 Russ Street has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hartford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hartford Rent Report
.
What amenities does 26 Russ Street have?
Some of 26 Russ Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 26 Russ Street currently offering any rent specials?
26 Russ Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Russ Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Russ Street is pet friendly.
Does 26 Russ Street offer parking?
Yes, 26 Russ Street offers parking.
Does 26 Russ Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Russ Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Russ Street have a pool?
No, 26 Russ Street does not have a pool.
Does 26 Russ Street have accessible units?
No, 26 Russ Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Russ Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Russ Street has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St
Hartford, CT 06103
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street
Hartford, CT 06103
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St
Hartford, CT 06103
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave
Hartford, CT 06105
Carriage Place- Forest
36 Forest Street
Hartford, CT 06105
81 Arch
81 Arch Street
Hartford, CT 06103
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave
Hartford, CT 06105
The Metropolitan
266 Pearl St
Hartford, CT 06103
Similar Pages
Hartford 1 Bedrooms
Hartford 2 Bedrooms
Hartford Apartments with Parking
Hartford Dog Friendly Apartments
Hartford Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CT
Middletown, CT
Milford city, CT
Meriden, CT
Waterbury, CT
Springfield, MA
Manchester, CT
West Hartford, CT
West Haven, CT
Norwich, CT
Wethersfield, CT
Chicopee, MA
New London, CT
Stratford, CT
Shelton, CT
New Britain, CT
East Haven, CT
Amherst Center, MA
Northampton, MA
East Hartford, CT
Nearby Neighborhoods
Asylum Hill
Downtown Hartford
Frog Hollow
South Green
Apartments Near Colleges
Capital Community College
University of Hartford
Trinity College
Albertus Magnus College
Three Rivers Community College