Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:30 PM

Spectra Plaza

5 Constitution Plz · (860) 300-3891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Now offering virtual and no contact leasing tours! Call today to schedule! Up to One Month Free on Select Apartments with 13 Month Lease!
Location

5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT 06103
Downtown Hartford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 408 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 1108 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,134

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 612 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 408 sqft

See 7+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 514 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,278

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 1114 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,338

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1114 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spectra Plaza.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
game room
internet cafe
online portal
yoga
A new era of downtown living has begun in Hartford and Spectra is at its very center. Once Hartford's grandest hotel, associated for decades with innovative design and celebrity style, this extraordinary new residential building will redefine a new tradition of urban living. Welcome to Spectra, where the glamour of "Then" meets the lifestyle of "Now." Retro Spectra, indeed. Our Downtown Hartford luxury apartments are the definition of class and style. Enter into a world of beauty from the moment you step foot into our stunning lobby featuring 14-foot, soaring ceilings brimming with artfully reclaimed detailing. A recapturing of the true inner beauty and strength can be seen in the dramatic environment of our Downtown Hartford, CT apartments. Find yourself transported to a lifestyle filled with metropolitan elegance and European flair. Our Constitution Plaza Hartford apartments feature unmatched interiors worthy of the building's transcendent past. Spectra offers studio, one, and ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit 50 lbs. Must show documentation that your pet(s) are one year or older and have current vaccinations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Spectra Plaza have any available units?
Spectra Plaza has 35 units available starting at $1,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hartford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hartford Rent Report.
What amenities does Spectra Plaza have?
Some of Spectra Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spectra Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Spectra Plaza is offering the following rent specials: Now offering virtual and no contact leasing tours! Call today to schedule! Up to One Month Free on Select Apartments with 13 Month Lease!
Is Spectra Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Spectra Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Spectra Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Spectra Plaza offers parking.
Does Spectra Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spectra Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spectra Plaza have a pool?
No, Spectra Plaza does not have a pool.
Does Spectra Plaza have accessible units?
No, Spectra Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Spectra Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spectra Plaza has units with dishwashers.

