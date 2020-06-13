84 Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT

Apartment List
Robertson
West Side
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
West Side
3 Units Available
Ribbon Mills Apartments
150 Pine St, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,415
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1005 sqft
Heat is included in your rent!Ribbon Mills Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT, known as the 'Silk City', is located seven miles east of Hartford via I-84 and nestled in the midst of a wooded region.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Robertson
40 Units Available
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,111
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1246 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Robertson
26 Units Available
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Side
2 Units Available
Velvet Mill
185 Pine St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1329 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
West Side
18 Units Available
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,030
1153 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1462 sqft
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Robertson
36 Units Available
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,205
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Robertson
10 Units Available
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
Studio
$1,200
701 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Side
6 Units Available
CLOCKTOWER + VELVET MILL
185 Pine Street, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1117 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Side
1 Unit Available
186 East Center Street
186 East Center Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled second floor two bedroom apartment located in a convenient location close to shops, parks and other amenities. Please schedule your showing to see if this is where you want to call home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buckley
1 Unit Available
65 Weaver Road
65 Weaver Road, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1318 sqft
This is such a good home for all stages of life.. single floor living with all the conveniences necessary for a smooth flow from one stage to the next.. The rooms are good sized.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Verplanck
1 Unit Available
617 Center Street
617 Center Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
NEAT & CLEAN! THIS 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE STYLE RENTAL AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! GAS HEAT. NO SMOKING IN UNIT. NO PETS. 2 MONTHS SECURITY. CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK. TENANTS MUST CARRY RENTER'S INSURANCE & HAVE GOOD CREDIT.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Side
1 Unit Available
144 Maple Street
144 Maple Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1926 sqft
Nice duplex in convenient East Side neighborhood. Two Bedroom and one bath. Parking in back and available on street. Tenant pays all own utilities. Landlord in other side of home. Tenant to pay credit and background check.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Center
1 Unit Available
69 Essex Street
69 Essex Street, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1075 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Cape - Updated 3 bedroom Cape Cod style home. Kitchen fully applianced with stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Deck off of the kitchen that overlooks the backyard.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Side
1 Unit Available
75 Fairfield Street
75 Fairfield Street, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Move in ready 2nd floor unit in new 2 family home on .80 acre lot in quiet neighborhood. Unit has large living room, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. In-unit laundry hook-ups.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Center
1 Unit Available
411 Main Street
411 Main Street, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Freshly painted. Just waiting for the right tenant. New appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buckley
1 Unit Available
649 Middle Turnpike West
649 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1773 sqft
Ready to move in condition.Very convienient place to live. Buckland mall is only five min drive , 24 hours pharmacy , gas station and grocery store. High way is onlhy five min away.
Results within 1 mile of Manchester

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Robertson
1 Unit Available
42 Donahue Lane
42 Donahue Lane, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1804 sqft
Gorgeous 3 level townhouse for rent in Manchester! Open, bright, and well maintained, this unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms- one full bath for each bedroom and a half bath on the main level.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Keeney
1 Unit Available
121 Walek Farms Road
121 Walek Farms Road, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Colonial - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath single family home in Manchester. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage space. Attractive hardwood flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Robertson
1 Unit Available
153 Tudor Lane
153 Tudor Lane, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,085
750 sqft
Garden Style unit at The Oaks Apartment available for 11/1/2019 occupancy. Heat & Hot H20 water included. Clubhouse, pool and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
Glastonbury Centre
28 Nanel Dr, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
Open House Sunday January 5th from 10-2.Make your home in one of the most desirable areas of Hartford area. Located in historic Glastonbury, CT, Glastonbury Center is just off of major highway access to downtown Hartford.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
18 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,264
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,751
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Griswold Gardens
30 Salem Ct, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,380
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a home where your address says it all! If how you live is as important as where you live, you owe it to yourself to move to Griswold Gardens.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
33 Units Available
WoodCliff Estates
181 Nutmeg Ln, East Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
960 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with separate dining rooms, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Garages and furnished units available. Community amenities include pool, soccer field, volleyball and tennis courts, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Close to I-84.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
14 Units Available
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
Studio
$1,415
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1118 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.

Median Rent in Manchester

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Manchester is $1,187, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,486.
Studio
$959
1 Bed
$1,187
2 Beds
$1,486
3+ Beds
$1,873

June 2020 Manchester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Manchester Rent Report. Manchester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manchester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Manchester rents held steady over the past month

Manchester rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Manchester stand at $1,187 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,486 for a two-bedroom. Manchester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Manchester, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Manchester

    As rents have increased slightly in Manchester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Manchester is less affordable for renters.

    • Manchester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,486 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Manchester.
    • While Manchester's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Manchester than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Manchester is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Manchester?
    In Manchester, the median rent is $959 for a studio, $1,187 for a 1-bedroom, $1,486 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,873 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Manchester, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Manchester?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Manchester include Robertson, and West Side.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Manchester?
    Some of the colleges located in the Manchester area include Manchester Community College, Albertus Magnus College, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, and Three Rivers Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Manchester?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Manchester from include New Haven, Hartford, Worcester, Middletown, and Milford city.

