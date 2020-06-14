72 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hartford, CT

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
Downtown Hartford
30 Units Available
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,550
820 sqft
A high-rise community minutes from Bushnell Park, I-84 and Capital Community College in the Historic District. A mixed-use development, the apartments here are available furnished and feature granite countertops. 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Asylum Hill
32 Units Available
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
609 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
South Green
9 Units Available
Element 250
250 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
530 sqft
Looking for chic apartments that put you in the center of the Hartford, CT, action? You’ve found it at Element 250. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer spacious living with thoughtful additions that add to your modern life.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
$
Downtown Hartford
17 Units Available
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,444
727 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
Asylum Hill
4 Units Available
Carriage Place
36 Forest Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
775 sqft
Classic charm meets modern living at Carriage Place Apartments. Our 22 unique properties are situated throughout Hartford’s historic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Downtown Hartford
21 Units Available
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,550
792 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Downtown Hartford
30 Units Available
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,278
826 sqft
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 9 at 04:31pm
Downtown Hartford
19 Units Available
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,245
600 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments across the street from Bushnell Park. Units are equipped with open kitchens, hardwood flooring and brand new windows. Community has a resident lounge with ping-pong and billiards.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 9 at 04:23pm
Asylum Hill
3 Units Available
41 Niles Street
41 Niles St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$755
750 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with updated kitchens and bathrooms. On-site laundry and parking, plus controlled building access. Walking distance to West Middle School and numerous CT transit stops. Easy access to Yankee Expressway.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 9 at 04:21pm
Asylum Hill
8 Units Available
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
475 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in mid-rise building. Apartments feature trendy kitchens with breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and French windows. Hardwood floors available. Building has controlled access and is just minutes from I-91 and Elizabeth Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 9 at 04:12pm
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
915 Main Street
915 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,515
575 sqft
Modern community with on-site restaurants and private garage parking. One- and two-bedroom floorplans. Contemporary units with granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Walking distance to the XL Center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Hartford
128 Units Available
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,365
613 sqft
Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
Asylum Hill
4 Units Available
Regency Place Apartments
40 Willard Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$825
666 sqft
Situated in the heart of one of Hartfords most historic neighborhoods, Regency Place Apartments features charming one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Sheldon Charter Oak
6 Units Available
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,725
951 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 4 at 05:44pm
Clay Arsenal
1 Unit Available
Faith Manor
402 Albany Avenue, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$775
Faith Manor offers spacious one bedroom apartments for seniors in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with easy access to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways. Residents enjoy FREE electricity, heat and hot water.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Asylum Hill
1 Unit Available
186 Collins St
186 Collins Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$825
Renovated Apartment - Property Id: 298894 Move in ready apartment! Recently renovated with new flooring throughout the entire apartment. Located in quiet neighborhood.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Upper Albany
1 Unit Available
101 Vine St
101 Vine Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$775
Beautifull one bedroom available - Property Id: 72222 WELCOME HOME !!!!!!!MOVE IN BY JULY 1ST AND RECIEVE FIRST MONTH FREE!!!!! apartment went through significant upgrades under new management which includes BRAND NEW kitchen cabinets and

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
South Green
1 Unit Available
106 Wadsworth Street
106 Wadsworth Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
Sunny 3 rooms with HD flooring in BR & new LR flooring; modenized 1928 chic urban unit w/original 1928 deep tub/shower; eat in kitchen with pantry & closets; parking lot visible out any of the windows; quiet/safe/secure w/owners office in Bldg;

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
566 Prospect Ave - 2A
566 Prospect Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$998
1000 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! BRAND NEW HIGH-END RENOVATION!! PRIVATE OFFICE! One bedroom with private office available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 4BR apartment.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Downtown Hartford
1 Unit Available
17 Capitol Avenue
17 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Come live in the historic downtown Victorian Brownstone! This one bedroom condo boasts 12 foot ceilings with working wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. Most architectural details still remain intact.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
South End
1 Unit Available
465 Wethersfield Avenue
465 Wethersfield Avenue, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
900 sqft
Completely renovated 1 bedroom apartment on first floor. Lots of amenities around including Very convenience near to bus line, parks and the down town Hartford center. This Unit will not last a must see!!

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
West End
1 Unit Available
28 Whitney Street
28 Whitney Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
732 sqft
Bright and spacious first floor apartment in Hartford! At $1200/month, this one bedroom, one bathroom unit includes heat, water, gas range and electricity! Great location, walking distance to shopping and dining and less than a mile from the UCONN
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
16 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
816 sqft
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.

Welcome to the June 2020 Hartford Rent Report. Hartford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hartford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hartford Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hartford Rent Report. Hartford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hartford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hartford rents declined significantly over the past month

Hartford rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hartford stand at $827 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,035 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Hartford's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Hartford over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Connecticut for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden and Norwalk, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080 and $1,739, are the two other major cities in the state besides Hartford to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0% and -0.4%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Hartford rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Hartford, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Hartford is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hartford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,035 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Hartford.
    • While rents in Hartford fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hartford than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Hartford.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

