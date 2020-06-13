/
/
simsbury center
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 PM
55 Apartments for rent in Simsbury Center, CT📍
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
13 Units Available
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing
55 Dorset Xing, Simsbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,375
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1281 sqft
WELCOME HOME Located minutes from shopping and entertainment and only 12 miles from downtown Hartford, Bradley International Airport and western Massachusetts, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is Simsbury's most convenient luxury apartment community!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:43pm
$
3 Units Available
Highcroft
1100 Highcroft Pl, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
1324 sqft
A residential neighborhood with a sustainable design. The community offers a modern fitness center, a large pool area with cabanas, and a bocce court. Each apartment includes modern fixtures.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Simsbury Center Historic District
5 Units Available
Mill Commons
1 Millers Way, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1391 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Concierge available. Community highlights include a conference room, dog park and gym. Close to Simsbury Public Library. Easy access to US Route 202.
Results within 5 miles of Simsbury Center
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
42 Units Available
The Preserve at Great Pond
2000 Day Hill Rd, Hartford County, CT
Studio
$1,410
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1181 sqft
Enjoy Upscale Living and the Great Outdoors at Our Apartments in Windsor, CT. The Preserve at Great Pond provides convenient access to outdoor activities while also offering a luxurious living environment.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
150 Reverknolls
150 Reverknolls, Hartford County, CT
6 Bedrooms
$16,600
4615 sqft
Short term 3 month summer rental.....Beautiful Farmington Valley newer construction home with inground pool and outdoor jacuzzi. All inclusive summer get away!!
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
10 Victoria Lane
10 Victoria Lane, West Simsbury, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2301 sqft
This beautiful home is located in West Simsbury. Don't miss this spacious and updated rental with 4 BR, 2.1 baths and attached 2 car garage on large lot with barn and gardens.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1
95 Avonwood Road, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1150 sqft
Come see Avon Mill Apartment Homes. We offer 1 Bedrooms, 1 Bedrooms with a Den, 2 and 3 Bedroom apartments on 35 acres of open woodland. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED!!! All units are freshly painted and move-in ready.
Results within 10 miles of Simsbury Center
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
$
27 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
Studio
$1,675
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1057 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:40pm
$
15 Units Available
Rivers Bend
1 Phaeton St, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1053 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Windsor, CT. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of 88 acres of landscaped riverfront, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
Brooksyde Apartments
133 Loomis Dr, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,205
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
920 sqft
Brooksyde Apartments is located only 10 minutes from downtown Hartford and within walking distance to the upscale boutiques, delis, and service establishments of West Hartford Center and Blue Black Square.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
10 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,558
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1307 sqft
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:20pm
Asylum Hill
4 Units Available
Carriage Place
36 Forest Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
Classic charm meets modern living at Carriage Place Apartments. Our 22 unique properties are situated throughout Hartford’s historic neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
$
28 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,372
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
$
11 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
875 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
1 Unit Available
The 600 Apartments
675 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
We are located on Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
23 Units Available
Avon Place
46 Avonwood Rd, Collinsville, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,264
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1817 sqft
Cozy apartments on 46-acre wooded property with lots of privacy and walking trails. Recently renovated units with walk-in closets. Community has sauna, media room, tennis court, and pool. Elevator in building.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 9 at 04:23pm
Asylum Hill
3 Units Available
41 Niles Street
41 Niles St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$755
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with updated kitchens and bathrooms. On-site laundry and parking, plus controlled building access. Walking distance to West Middle School and numerous CT transit stops. Easy access to Yankee Expressway.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 9 at 04:21pm
Asylum Hill
8 Units Available
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
875 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in mid-rise building. Apartments feature trendy kitchens with breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and French windows. Hardwood floors available. Building has controlled access and is just minutes from I-91 and Elizabeth Park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
8 Units Available
The Arbors at Brighton Park
627 Brighton Park Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,495
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here at The Arbors, we are nestled in a unique, serene wooded setting that separates us from all the rest! Our sunny 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature open floor plans with cook friendly kitchens, large bathrooms, full size washers and
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
10 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Asylum Hill
4 Units Available
Regency Place Apartments
40 Willard Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$825
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Situated in the heart of one of Hartfords most historic neighborhoods, Regency Place Apartments features charming one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
75 Barbourtown Rd
75 Barbourtown Road, Hartford County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3048 sqft
Spacious Cape in Canton - Room for everything and everyone in this 3000+ sqft Cape. Four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, living room, dining room and family room or library. Freshly painted and new carpet.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
175 South Rd
175 South Road, Hartford County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2525 sqft
175 South Rd Available 07/01/20 Available in Farmington - Impeccably kept home in Farmington offers applianced kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry room, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Blue Hills
1 Unit Available
132 Andover St
132 Andover Street, Hartford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes:4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, Cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer and dryer hook-up only, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance. Don't forget to call today to schedule a self-tour.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Simsbury Center rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,060.
Some of the colleges located in the Simsbury Center area include Albertus Magnus College, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, Three Rivers Community College, and University of New Haven. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Simsbury Center from include New Haven, Hartford, Middletown, Milford city, and Meriden.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CT
Wethersfield, CTChicopee, MAStratford, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTGreenfield Town, MAWindsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTRockville, CTNorth Amherst, MA