Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator hardwood floors w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage lobby package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly guest parking internet access

Built in 2008, Northend Gateway is a four-story apartment building offering beautiful and spacious two bedroom apartments nestled within a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close, convenient access to shopping, restaurants, and highways. The second through fourth floor living space is accessed by elevators in the formal lobby and also from the covered garage area in the rear. Wall-to-wall carpeting, central air-conditioning, kitchen appliances including a microwave, as well as washer and dryers are standard in every unit. The property is professionally landscaped and maintained by Carabetta's 24 hour Maintenance Team who implement a park-like landscaping plan which provides seasonal color year-round which can be enjoyed from the bench seating. There is no application fee. Income restrictions apply.