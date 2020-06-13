Apartment List
48 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hartford, CT

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Sheldon Charter Oak
6 Units Available
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1841 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
Asylum Hill
7 Units Available
Regency Place Apartments
40 Willard Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Situated in the heart of one of Hartfords most historic neighborhoods, Regency Place Apartments features charming one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
272 cleaveland ave
272 Cleveland Avenue, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifull 4 bedr Two FUL BATH TOWNHOUSE apt!! - Property Id: 64681 4 Bedroom 2 FULL BATHS TOWNHOUSE apartment !!!!!!!MOVE IN BY JULY 1ST AND RECIEVE FIRST MONTH FREE!!!!! If you are looking for a spacious airy apt, this may be a good

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Albany
1 Unit Available
41 Adams Street
41 Adams Street, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Barry Square
1 Unit Available
535 Maple Ave
535 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
235 Martin Street
235 Martin Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom apartment located near laundromat and local shopping center , cold flat clean environment . More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hartford-ct?lid=12810750 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5343138)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Behind the Rocks
1 Unit Available
119 Arnold St
119 Arnold Street, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Frog Hollow
1 Unit Available
16 Lincoln St 1
16 Lincoln St, Hartford, CT
Newly Renovated Single Family House - 4 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms , cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided , washer and dryer hook up , 24 hour emergency maintenance Enjoy a 3D tour from the convenience of your home , link below 3D VIRTUAL TOUR:

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blue Hills
1 Unit Available
132 Andover St
132 Andover Street, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes:4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, Cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer and dryer hook-up only, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance. Don't forget to call today to schedule a self-tour.

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North End
1 Unit Available
2730 Main Street
2730 Main Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3514 sqft
This apartment will not last!!! BE THE FIRST TO APPLY!!UPDATED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT.. NEW APPLIANCES..SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOM...FRONT AND BACK PORCH..

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Frog Hollow
1 Unit Available
10 Mortson Street
10 Mortson Street, Hartford, CT
WOW! BEAUTIFUL 3 FLOOR UNIT FOUR (4) BEDROOM APARTMENT LOCATED IN HARTFORD. THIS UNIT IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITION OFFERS REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND NEW WINDOWS..LAUNDRY HOOKUP IN SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM NEXT TO KITCHEN.
Results within 1 mile of Hartford
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
165 Jordan Lane
165 Jordan Lane, Wethersfield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2904 sqft
Beautiful, first floor, three bedroom, one bath apartment in a completely renovated, rarely available, multi family home in Wethersfield. Kitchen with granite counters, plenty of off street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Hartford
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
$
27 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,124
1533 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
10 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1307 sqft
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Pintail Cir
30 Pintail Circle, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lakewood living - Property Id: 300276 Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 1.5 baths home for rent with a finished lower level. Gas heat & Central AC. Available in August. No Smoking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
175 South Rd
175 South Road, Hartford County, CT
175 South Rd Available 07/01/20 Available in Farmington - Impeccably kept home in Farmington offers applianced kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry room, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
61 Osprey Circle
61 Osprey Circle, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lakewood Community Cape - Welcome to the desirable and sought after Lakewood Community. This planned unit development has similar aged homes and styles that creates a wonderful New England neighborhood setting.

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
44 Elizabeth Street
44 Elizabeth Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1273 sqft
Charming, comfortable and cozy home on quiet side street provides a wonderful setting for your new rental space. Private yard with patio, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
20 Proctor Drive
20 Proctor Drive, West Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1702 sqft
Good sized 3 bedroom spilt level home with a living room, dining room and family room, possibility of making it a 4 bedroom in the family room. Additional space in the lower level basement. Hardwood floors through out the home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
209 Pine Lane Extension
209 Pine Lane Ext, Hartford County, CT
Not Ready to Buy Yet? But want the luxury of living in a Single Family Home! Don’t look anymore! You can rent this adorable 4 bedroom cape that features three full bathrooms, formal dining room, living room, eat in kitchen, first floor bedroom and

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
71 Carriage Hill Drive
71 Carriage Hill Drive, Newington, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1492 sqft
Welcome to this bright and spacious home on a quiet street of Newington! Landlord is renting out main floor with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Stunning hardwood throughout with modern kitchen and additional sunroom to enjoy all the seasons.
Results within 10 miles of Hartford
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
Robertson
40 Units Available
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1246 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
13 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.

June 2020 Hartford Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hartford Rent Report. Hartford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hartford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hartford rents declined significantly over the past month

Hartford rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hartford stand at $827 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,035 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Hartford's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Hartford over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Connecticut for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden and Norwalk, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080 and $1,739, are the two other major cities in the state besides Hartford to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0% and -0.4%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Hartford rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Hartford, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Hartford is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hartford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,035 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Hartford.
    • While rents in Hartford fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hartford than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Hartford.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

