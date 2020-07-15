AL
/
CT
/
hartford
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:34 AM

15 Studio Apartments for rent in Hartford, CT

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
23 Units Available
Asylum Hill
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
Studio
$878
425 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
117 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,009
444 sqft
Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
21 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 6 at 03:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Frog Hollow
26 Russ Street
26 Russ St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$775
400 sqft
Red-brick apartment building right down the street from the State of Connecticut: State Library and Bushnell Park. Units offer updated, fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. On-site laundry room, controlled access and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
35 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,060
437 sqft
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
4 Units Available
Sheldon Charter Oak
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,460
685 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 12:19 AM
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,074
519 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.

1 of 4

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
100 Wells St
100 Wells Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,200
**WIFE, HEAT, AND HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED!** **RECEIVE 1 MONTH FOR FREE WITH A 13 MONTH LEASE!** Stunning apartments available in a beautiful complex in an amazing location: Downtown Hartford! Modern and newly renovated apartments feature beautiful
Results within 1 mile of Hartford
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 12:16 AM
13 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
Studio
$950
500 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Results within 5 miles of Hartford
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 12:12 AM
2 Units Available
Carriage Place - Gillet
40 Forest Street, East Hartford, CT
Studio
$690
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carriage Place - Gillet in East Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
25 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
Studio
$1,649
562 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Results within 10 miles of Hartford
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing
55 Dorset Xing, Simsbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,375
629 sqft
WELCOME HOME Located minutes from shopping and entertainment and only 12 miles from downtown Hartford, Bradley International Airport and western Massachusetts, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is Simsbury's most convenient luxury apartment community!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
40 Units Available
The Preserve at Great Pond
2000 Day Hill Rd, Hartford County, CT
Studio
$1,410
622 sqft
Enjoy Upscale Living and the Great Outdoors at Our Apartments in Windsor, CT. The Preserve at Great Pond provides convenient access to outdoor activities while also offering a luxurious living environment.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 AM
1 Unit Available
107 Gold Street - AA
107 Gold Street, New Britain, CT
Studio
$725
550 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Electric, heat & hot water!! Freshly cleaned large studio apartment on the corner of Gold & Lyman Streets, with private entrance door! - Hardwood floors - Tile bathroom - Full bathroom with tub - Fully applianced kitchen -
Rent Report
Hartford

July 2020 Hartford Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hartford Rent Report. Hartford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hartford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hartford rents declined slightly over the past month

Hartford rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hartford stand at $825 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,033 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Hartford's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Hartford over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Connecticut for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,935; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Stamford and New Haven, where two-bedrooms go for $1,935 and $1,333, are the two other major cities in the state besides Hartford to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4% and -0.1%).
    • New Britain, Danbury, and Norwalk have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.2%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Hartford rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Hartford, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Hartford is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hartford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,033 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Hartford fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hartford than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Hartford.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Hartford 1 BedroomsHartford 2 BedroomsHartford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHartford 3 BedroomsHartford Accessible ApartmentsHartford Apartments with BalconyHartford Apartments with GarageHartford Apartments with GymHartford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHartford Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHartford Apartments with ParkingHartford Apartments with Washer-DryerHartford Dog Friendly ApartmentsHartford Furnished ApartmentsHartford Luxury PlacesHartford Pet Friendly PlacesHartford Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CT

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Asylum HillDowntown HartfordFrog HollowSouth Green

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Capital Community CollegeUniversity of HartfordTrinity CollegeAlbertus Magnus CollegeThree Rivers Community College