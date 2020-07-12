/
downtown hartford
132 Apartments for rent in Downtown Hartford, Hartford, CT
$
31 Units Available
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,520
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1240 sqft
A high-rise community minutes from Bushnell Park, I-84 and Capital Community College in the Historic District. A mixed-use development, the apartments here are available furnished and feature granite countertops. 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
$
34 Units Available
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,060
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
117 Units Available
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,009
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces.
$
12 Units Available
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
$
17 Units Available
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,074
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
$
20 Units Available
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
25 Units Available
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments across the street from Bushnell Park. Units are equipped with open kitchens, hardwood flooring and brand new windows. Community has a resident lounge with ping-pong and billiards.
2 Units Available
The Metropolitan
266 Pearl St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,335
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-concept one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and designer bathrooms. Central Downtown Hartford location puts you within walking distance of Riverwalk and Bushnell Park. Near Route 84, Route 91 and numerous bus stops.
13 Units Available
915 Main Street
915 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,255
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with on-site restaurants and private garage parking. One- and two-bedroom floorplans. Contemporary units with granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Walking distance to the XL Center.
3 Units Available
100 Wells St
100 Wells Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
**WIFE, HEAT, AND HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED!** **RECEIVE 1 MONTH FOR FREE WITH A 13 MONTH LEASE!** Stunning apartments available in a beautiful complex in an amazing location: Downtown Hartford! Modern and newly renovated apartments feature beautiful
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Hartford
24 Units Available
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
Studio
$872
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
675 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
2 Units Available
Carriage Place- Forest
36 Forest Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic charm meets modern living at Carriage Place Apartments. Our 22 unique properties are situated throughout Hartford’s historic neighborhoods.
$
6 Units Available
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,425
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1428 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.
5 Units Available
41 Niles Street
41 Niles St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$755
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with updated kitchens and bathrooms. On-site laundry and parking, plus controlled building access. Walking distance to West Middle School and numerous CT transit stops. Easy access to Yankee Expressway.
10 Units Available
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,005
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
875 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in mid-rise building. Apartments feature trendy kitchens with breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and French windows. Hardwood floors available. Building has controlled access and is just minutes from I-91 and Elizabeth Park.
1 Unit Available
26 Russ Street
26 Russ St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$775
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Red-brick apartment building right down the street from the State of Connecticut: State Library and Bushnell Park. Units offer updated, fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. On-site laundry room, controlled access and pet-friendly.
7 Units Available
Regency Place Apartments
40 Willard Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$825
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Situated in the heart of one of Hartfords most historic neighborhoods, Regency Place Apartments features charming one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent.
1 Unit Available
Faith Manor
402 Albany Avenue, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$775
Faith Manor offers spacious one bedroom apartments for seniors in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with easy access to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways. Residents enjoy FREE electricity, heat and hot water.
$
1 Unit Available
Element 250
250 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
920 sqft
Looking for chic apartments that put you in the center of the Hartford, CT, action? You’ve found it at Element 250. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer spacious living with thoughtful additions that add to your modern life.
1 Unit Available
212 Laurel St
212 Laurel Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
Hot water included Beautifull one bedroom availabl - Property Id: 72222 WELCOME HOME Hot water included in the rent!!!! !!!!!!!MOVE IN BY JULY 1ST AND RECIEVE FIRST MONTH FREE!!!!! apartment went through significant upgrades under new management
1 Unit Available
18 Townley Street Unit H-3
18 Townley St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
835 sqft
18 Townley Street Unit H-3 Available 08/01/20 Charming Condominium - You will not want to miss this lovely rental because it won't last long!!! This two bedroom condo has a recently updated kitchen and bathroom.
1 Unit Available
18 Congress Street - 101
18 Congress Street, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
This newly redone 2-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment is available immediately. Included in the monthly rent is garbage removal, fridge and oven. 1 assigned spot in private parking lot (pass required).
1 Unit Available
176 Collins St
176 Collins Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$825
Heat & Hot water included 1 BEDROOM for rent - Property Id: 72224 HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT !!!!!!!MOVE IN BY JULY 1ST AND RECIEVE FIRST MONTH FREE!!!!! WELCOME HOME ALL NEW apartment went through significant upgrades under new
1 Unit Available
425 Zion St
425 Zion Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$795
2 bedroom apt for rent - Property Id: 64682 WELCOME HOME READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN !!!!!!!MOVE IN BY JULY 1ST AND RECIEVE FIRST MONTH FREE!!!!! If you are looking for a quiet place to live then this YOUR HOME!!!! Extremely quiet building with
