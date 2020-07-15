Apartment List
/
CT
/
hartford
/
cheap apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:12 PM

11 Cheap Apartments for rent in Hartford, CT

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 02:54 PM
4 Units Available
Asylum Hill
41 Niles Street
41 Niles St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$755
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with updated kitchens and bathrooms. On-site laundry and parking, plus controlled building access. Walking distance to West Middle School and numerous CT transit stops. Easy access to Yankee Expressway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 6 at 03:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Frog Hollow
26 Russ Street
26 Russ St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$775
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Red-brick apartment building right down the street from the State of Connecticut: State Library and Bushnell Park. Units offer updated, fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. On-site laundry room, controlled access and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
1 Unit Available
Asylum Hill
Carriage Place- Forest
36 Forest Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic charm meets modern living at Carriage Place Apartments. Our 22 unique properties are situated throughout Hartford’s historic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 23 at 04:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Clay Arsenal
Faith Manor
402 Albany Avenue, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$775
Faith Manor offers spacious one bedroom apartments for seniors in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with easy access to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways. Residents enjoy FREE electricity, heat and hot water.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Asylum Hill
212 Laurel St
212 Laurel Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
Hot water included Beautifull one bedroom availabl - Property Id: 72222 WELCOME HOME Hot water included in the rent!!!! !!!!!!!MOVE IN BY JULY 1ST AND RECIEVE FIRST MONTH FREE!!!!! apartment went through significant upgrades under new management

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Behind the Rocks
425 Zion St
425 Zion Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$795
2 bedroom apt for rent - Property Id: 64682 WELCOME HOME READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN !!!!!!!MOVE IN BY JULY 1ST AND RECIEVE FIRST MONTH FREE!!!!! If you are looking for a quiet place to live then this YOUR HOME!!!! Extremely quiet building with
Results within 5 miles of Hartford
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
2 Units Available
Carriage Place - Gillet
40 Forest Street, East Hartford, CT
Studio
$690
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carriage Place - Gillet in East Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
2 Units Available
Carriage Place - Woodland
38 Forest Street, East Hartford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carriage Place - Woodland in East Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Hartford

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
16 Carillon Drive
16 Carillon Drive, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
938 sqft
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY ROOMMATE NEEDED ONE BEDROOM FOR RENT. YOU WILL SHARE THE BATHROOM, KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA WITH ANOTHER TENANT . Sunny end unit. Bedroom has a large closet 13x12 ceiling fan and is east facing.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
71 Vine Street - 7
71 Vine St, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$520
160 sqft
ROOM for rent. Offering large furnished rooms across Walnut Hill Park - New Britain!!! Perfect for CCSU College students Shared bathroom and kitchen. Close to bus transportation, highways and the Museum of American history.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
107 Gold Street - AA
107 Gold Street, New Britain, CT
Studio
$725
550 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Electric, heat & hot water!! Freshly cleaned large studio apartment on the corner of Gold & Lyman Streets, with private entrance door! - Hardwood floors - Tile bathroom - Full bathroom with tub - Fully applianced kitchen -

July 2020 Hartford Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hartford Rent Report. Hartford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hartford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Hartford Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hartford Rent Report. Hartford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hartford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hartford rents declined slightly over the past month

Hartford rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hartford stand at $825 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,033 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Hartford's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Hartford over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Connecticut for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,935; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Stamford and New Haven, where two-bedrooms go for $1,935 and $1,333, are the two other major cities in the state besides Hartford to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4% and -0.1%).
    • New Britain, Danbury, and Norwalk have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.2%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Hartford rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Hartford, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Hartford is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hartford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,033 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Hartford fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hartford than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Hartford.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Hartford 1 BedroomsHartford 2 BedroomsHartford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHartford 3 BedroomsHartford Accessible ApartmentsHartford Apartments with Garages
    Hartford Apartments with GymsHartford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHartford Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHartford Apartments with ParkingHartford Apartments with Washer-Dryers
    Hartford Dog Friendly ApartmentsHartford Furnished ApartmentsHartford Luxury PlacesHartford Pet Friendly PlacesHartford Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CT
    West Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CT
    Shelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CT

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Asylum HillDowntown Hartford
    Frog Hollow
    South Green

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
    Trinity CollegeAlbertus Magnus College
    Three Rivers Community College