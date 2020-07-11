Apartment List
/
CT
/
hartford
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:44 AM

118 Luxury Apartments for rent in Hartford, CT

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
117 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,009
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
32 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,520
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1240 sqft
A high-rise community minutes from Bushnell Park, I-84 and Capital Community College in the Historic District. A mixed-use development, the apartments here are available furnished and feature granite countertops. 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
17 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,074
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,060
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
6 Units Available
Sheldon Charter Oak
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,425
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1428 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
20 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
25 Units Available
Asylum Hill
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
Studio
$877
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
675 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 6 at 06:51pm
25 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments across the street from Bushnell Park. Units are equipped with open kitchens, hardwood flooring and brand new windows. Community has a resident lounge with ping-pong and billiards.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 6 at 03:38pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
The Metropolitan
266 Pearl St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,335
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-concept one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and designer bathrooms. Central Downtown Hartford location puts you within walking distance of Riverwalk and Bushnell Park. Near Route 84, Route 91 and numerous bus stops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 6 at 03:34pm
13 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
915 Main Street
915 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,255
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with on-site restaurants and private garage parking. One- and two-bedroom floorplans. Contemporary units with granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Walking distance to the XL Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 6 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Asylum Hill
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,005
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
875 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in mid-rise building. Apartments feature trendy kitchens with breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and French windows. Hardwood floors available. Building has controlled access and is just minutes from I-91 and Elizabeth Park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
7 Units Available
Asylum Hill
Regency Place Apartments
40 Willard Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$825
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Situated in the heart of one of Hartfords most historic neighborhoods, Regency Place Apartments features charming one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North End
272 Cleveland Ave 2
272 Cleveland Avenue, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
Renovated 4 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 300580 Renovated 4 bedroom apartment in quiet neighborhood! This apartment has 3 floors. On the first floor you will find the living room and kitchen.

1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Barry Square
535 Maple Ave
535 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1423 sqft
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
3 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
100 Wells St
100 Wells Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
**WIFE, HEAT, AND HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED!** **RECEIVE 1 MONTH FOR FREE WITH A 13 MONTH LEASE!** Stunning apartments available in a beautiful complex in an amazing location: Downtown Hartford! Modern and newly renovated apartments feature beautiful

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Sheldon Charter Oak
23 Charter Oak
23 Charter Oak Place, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1008 sqft
Sunny and Bright historical condo with modern updates and amenities in the heart of Downtown Hartford. Private message for extended stay discounts.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West End
122 Tremont St
122 Tremont Street, Hartford, CT
6 Bedrooms
$2,850
4100 sqft
The Tremont Tudor - Welcome to The Tremont Tudor. This historic colonial built in 1910 will wow you with old world craftmanship and charm throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North End
235 Martin Street
235 Martin Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom apartment located near laundromat and local shopping center , cold flat clean environment . More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hartford-ct?lid=12810750 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5343138)

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
South Green
42 Congress St
42 Congress Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
***NEW MANAGEMENT*** Just blocks from Hartford Hospital, Colt Park, and the historic Sheldon Charter Oak neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
North End
2730 Main Street
2730 Main Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3514 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment will not last!!! BE THE FIRST TO APPLY!!UPDATED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT.. NEW APPLIANCES..SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOM...FRONT AND BACK PORCH..

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
West End
28 Whitney Street
28 Whitney Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
732 sqft
Bright and spacious first floor apartment in Hartford! At $1200/month, this one bedroom, one bathroom unit includes heat, water, gas range and electricity! Great location, walking distance to shopping and dining and less than a mile from the UCONN

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Frog Hollow
10 Mortson Street
10 Mortson Street, Hartford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
4575 sqft
WOW! BEAUTIFUL 3 FLOOR UNIT FOUR (4) BEDROOM APARTMENT LOCATED IN HARTFORD. THIS UNIT IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITION OFFERS REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND NEW WINDOWS..LAUNDRY HOOKUP IN SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM NEXT TO KITCHEN.

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Blue Hills
35 Sharon Street
35 Sharon Street, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3050 sqft
BRIGHT 2 BR, 2nd FLOOR UNIT w/ENCLOSED FRONT PORCH & COVERED BACK PORCH, LARGE KITCHEN w/PANTRY, VERY SPACIOUS ROOMS (DEN COULD POSSIBLY BE A 3rd BDRM)-LAUNDRY HOOK-UP IN BASEMENT-OFF-STREET PARKING

July 2020 Hartford Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hartford Rent Report. Hartford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hartford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Hartford Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hartford Rent Report. Hartford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hartford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hartford rents declined slightly over the past month

Hartford rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hartford stand at $825 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,033 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Hartford's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Hartford over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Connecticut for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,935; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Stamford and New Haven, where two-bedrooms go for $1,935 and $1,333, are the two other major cities in the state besides Hartford to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4% and -0.1%).
    • New Britain, Danbury, and Norwalk have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.2%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Hartford rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Hartford, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Hartford is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hartford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,033 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Hartford fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hartford than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Hartford.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Hartford 1 BedroomsHartford 2 BedroomsHartford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHartford 3 BedroomsHartford Accessible ApartmentsHartford Apartments with Balcony
    Hartford Apartments with GarageHartford Apartments with GymHartford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHartford Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHartford Apartments with ParkingHartford Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Hartford Dog Friendly ApartmentsHartford Furnished ApartmentsHartford Luxury PlacesHartford Pet Friendly PlacesHartford Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CT
    West Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CT
    Shelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CT

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Asylum HillDowntown Hartford
    Frog Hollow
    South Green

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
    Trinity CollegeAlbertus Magnus College
    Three Rivers Community College