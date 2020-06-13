/
rockville
Last updated June 13 2020
39 Apartments for rent in Rockville, CT
Sleeping Giant
1238 Hartford Tpke, Rockville, CT
1 Bedroom
$975
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Vernon. Property offers numerous amenities including heat and hot water. There is no application fee. Income Restrictions Apply.
85 Old Town Road
85 Old Town Road, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
This second floor end unit has been recently renovated with wood look floors and fresh neutral colors. Over 900 square feet including spacious living room, dining room, master Bedroom with walk in closet and modern eat in kitchen.
3 Hale Street Extension
3 Hale Street Extension, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
Freshly painted. Living room, dinning room, 2 beds, renovated kitchen and bathroom. It must see.
24 West Road
24 West Road, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
625 sqft
Open Floor Plan condo available for rent! Kitchen opens into bright and sunny living room area. Good sized bedroom with additional storage area available in the basement. Coin-Op laundry on site.
1100 Hartford Turnpike
1100 Hartford Turnpike, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1118 sqft
The Tremont Floorplan- 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor apartment. 1118 finished sqft. all on one floor. Master bedroom suite with full bathroom and walk in shower.
60 Pinney Street
60 Pinney Street, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
800 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED RENTAL COMMUNITY CORNFIELD APARTMENTS WITH ON-SITE MANAGEMENT. SECURE STORAGE IN LOWER LEVEL.
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
Studio
$1,415
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1118 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.
12 Lakeside Ln
12 Lakeside Lane, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Please read to the end. Waterfront! Think summer! Sunrises and sunsets. Swimming, Boating. Kayaking. This is like vacationing all year long. Beautiful location, right on the Lower Bolton lake. Non-smokers only.
16 Esquire Drive
16 Esquire Drive, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1828 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 2 FULL Baths and 2 Half Baths! This unit offers plenty of room. Kitchen open into dining area with door to patio. Partially finished basement provides an additional living area. Central Air.
153 Tudor Lane
153 Tudor Lane, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,085
750 sqft
Garden Style unit at The Oaks Apartment available for 11/1/2019 occupancy. Heat & Hot H20 water included. Clubhouse, pool and fitness center.
Results within 10 miles of Rockville
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,030
1153 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1462 sqft
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,215
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
Studio
$1,200
701 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1246 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
Ribbon Mills Apartments
150 Pine St, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,415
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1005 sqft
Heat is included in your rent!Ribbon Mills Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT, known as the 'Silk City', is located seven miles east of Hartford via I-84 and nestled in the midst of a wooded region.
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Velvet Mill
185 Pine St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1329 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
185 Pine Street, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1117 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
120 Willard Dr
120 Willard Drive, Hazardville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
*****Rent to own***** our airy and bright, brick and vinyl colonial! Modern colors/decor throughout add to the finished look of this home. Newer appliances, updated kitchen & bath flooring all add to the move in ready condition.
84 Candlewood
84 Candlewood Drive, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,295
900 sqft
84 Candlewood Available 06/19/20 Candlewood Penthouse - Welcome to 84 Candlewood, South Windsor. This condo has been renovated from top to bottom with quality finishes.
163 Main St
163 Main Street, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom duplex - Lovely location on main st Somers CT (RLNE5614814)
61 Osprey Circle
61 Osprey Circle, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1600 sqft
The Lakewood Community Cape - Welcome to the desirable and sought after Lakewood Community. This planned unit development has similar aged homes and styles that creates a wonderful New England neighborhood setting.
30 Pintail Cir
30 Pintail Circle, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lakewood living - Property Id: 300276 Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 1.5 baths home for rent with a finished lower level. Gas heat & Central AC. Available in August. No Smoking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
19 Summerwood Ridge
19 Summerwood Ridge, Tolland County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3104 sqft
19 Summerwood Ridge Available 07/01/20 Colonial in Tolland - Very well maintained Colonial offers over 3000sqft of living space with applianced kitchen,living room, dining room, 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
