agawam town
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM
46 Apartments for rent in Agawam Town, MA📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Hubbard Corner - Shea Corner
1 Unit Available
97 Hope Farms Drive
97 Hope Farms Drive, Agawam Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1760 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This rental is a very private location for you and your family in a great neighborhood in the Feeding Hills section of Agawam.
Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
Suffield Corner
1 Unit Available
15-A South Park
15 A, Agawam Town, MA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2125 sqft
Fabulous 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath rental available. Easy access to Rt.91, gas burning fireplace, gourmet kitchen. Small pets will be considered, smoking not allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Agawam Town
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 04:24pm
Mittineague
1 Unit Available
The Courtyards
1139 Westfield Street Apartment 42, West Springfield Town, MA
Studio
$1,045
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to The Courtyards, featuring studio apartments for rent in West Springfield, MA .
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Six Corners
1 Unit Available
400 Maple St
400 Maple Street, Springfield, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
6300 sqft
Historic French Mansion on Maple Hill - Absolute breathtaking historic mansion with over 6000 square feet! 14 rooms, 6 baths and separate Butler and Maid quarters. Set on a 1.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Mittineague
1 Unit Available
41 Angeline St
41 Angeline Street, West Springfield Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
SINGLE FAMILY 3BR !!!! - This beautiful home is located in a great town, and neighborhood. Near schools and parks. Offers a home owner experience for any resident! This property has three bedrooms, and one bath. Appliances included.
Results within 5 miles of Agawam Town
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
Thompsonville
7 Units Available
Bigelow Commons
55 Main St, Thompsonville, CT
Studio
$1,265
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1100 sqft
Vintage apartments with large windows and spacious layouts. Lots of amenities, including a racquetball court, indoor swimming pool and sauna. Easy access to I-91. Near Enfield Plaza for convenient shopping.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Forest Park
9 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOMEWelcome to Park Edge, a residential community featuring Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments in Springfield, MA.
Verified
Last updated May 29 at 02:07pm
Trainfield
1 Unit Available
The Willows
19 Lockhouse Rd, Westfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
800 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Willows offers peaceful apartments in Westfield, MA for rent. Shaded by trees and tucked away from hectic city life, our community is only a short drive to many area conveniences.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Hill
1 Unit Available
40 Norfolk St
40 Norfolk Street, Springfield, MA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
*****Rent to own***** our newly renovated multifamily home (up/down duplex).
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Longmeadow
1 Unit Available
37 Lincoln Rd
37 Lincoln Road, Longmeadow, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
*****Rent to own***** our charming Cape with 3 beds and 1.5 baths! Large living room with wood-burning stove, fully applianced kitchen, attached garage, and 3-season porch perfect for dining outside during the warm spring, summer, and fall months.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Forest Park
1 Unit Available
23 Perkins St
23 Perkins Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Charming 3BR Colonial - Charming 3BR brick/stucco Tudor Colonial! Large living room with fireplace & mirror! All appliances & washer dryer provided! Master BR with study, & screen porch off a bedroom. Floored attic on 3rd w/ stairs.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
121 The Meadows
121 The Meadows, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1453 sqft
121 The Meadows Available 08/01/20 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath Hardwood floors - 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath with attached garage (RLNE5852270)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16 Oak St
16 Oak Street, Hampden County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own. Immediate sale also offered.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Springfield
1 Unit Available
47 Notre Dame St Unit 2
47 Notre Dame Street, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
1600 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second and third floor in a two-family house located between Jackson Square and Stony Brook orange line train station in Roxbury.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wolfpit Meadows
1 Unit Available
42 King Street - 1st Floor
42 King Street, Westfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Large first floor 2 bedroom with three other rooms used as large closets - Large first floor 2 bedroom with three other rooms used as large closets (RLNE5821165)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
36 Williamsburg Drive
36 Williamsburg Drive, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
968 sqft
2 Br - 1.5 Bath condo with garage - heat and hot water included - (RLNE5787778)
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Liberty Heights
1 Unit Available
451 Armory St.
451 Armory Street, Springfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In Bostons Emrald Necklace Easy Commute to Longwood Medical Area, 13 Minute Train Ride to Back Bay or South Station, By Hyde Park, Brookline, Fenway, Orange Line Green Street, Boston, Roslindale, Kenmore, LMA, Brookline Villiage, Roxbury Crossing,
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Chicopee Falls
1 Unit Available
117 Church Street - 1
117 Church St, Chicopee, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
This just renovated! New kitchen, updated basement, all new floors and paint. 2 bedrooms with large closets, 1 and a half baths, large basement, large yard, ample parking, great location. Call Today! This duplex was built in the late 80's.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
19 Asnuntuck Street
19 Asnuntuck St, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1st floor apartment with off street parking. Gas heat and hot water. Large back yard. Washer and dryer hookups. $25 fee per adult. Minutes to I-91 and Route 190. Large grassy backyard and off street parking.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
17 Asnuntuck Street
17 Asnuntuck Street, Thompsonville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
Very spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment with beautiful kitchen cabinets, dishwasher, gas heat and hot water, off street parking. 2 months security deposit required. $25 application fee per adult for background check.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
34-36 Franklin Street
34 Franklin St, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
1ST Floor Apartment with newer kitchen, back deck and private driveway. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Beautiful hardwood floors. Gas heat and hot water. Washer and dryer laundry hook ups. Quick access to I-91 and Route 5. 2 Months security deposit.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
27 Fairview Avenue
27 Fairview Avenue, Thompsonville, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Rent includes electricity. Fully renovated: fresh paint, off street parking; gas heat; convenient electronic bolt locks, brand new cabinets, light fixtures, new flooring and redone hardwood, and more! Off Street parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Sherwood Manor
1 Unit Available
7 Aloha Drive
7 Aloha Drive, Sherwood Manor, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
This 3 BR, 1 bath Ranch has a new roof, new windows, vinyl siding, and a 1 car garage. Great location in neighborhood setting with fully fenced yard. Hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, upgraded kitchen with new appliances and corian countertop.
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Old Hill
2 Units Available
24 Ladd Street
24 Ladd Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 Ladd Street in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
