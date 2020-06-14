Apartment List
187 Apartments for rent in Edgewater, CO with garage

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
1726 Depew Street
1726 Depew Street, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3bed/2.5 bath townhouse west of Sloan's Lake - Available for 1 or 2 year lease! FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse has hardwood floors throughout and Central AC.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewater
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Edgewood
19 Units Available
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Edgewood
18 Units Available
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
919 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:33am
$
West Colfax
4 Units Available
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
West Colfax
1 Unit Available
1357 Zenobia Street
1357 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1414 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 2 bedroom 2.25 bathroom home located in the West Colfax/SloHi/Edgewater area! This modern home features a welcoming, updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Barths
1 Unit Available
3070 Wadsworth Blvd
3070 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
954 sqft
Updated with newer carpet and paint. Tons of storage in unfinished basement which has hook ups for full size washer and dryer. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cupboards, large living area. Fenced back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
2906 Depew St
2906 Depew Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1046 sqft
Edgewater Home $2300 per month - Property Id: 271481 Lovely home in desireable Edgewater location.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sloan Lake
1 Unit Available
2637 Quitman Street
2637 Quitman Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1078 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Town-home at Sloans Lake! - Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email! Aaron- 502-807-4043 aaron.levitt@realatlas.com Walk to Sloan's Lake in minutes from this gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath town-home.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Highland
1 Unit Available
4540 W. Hayward Pl
4540 West Hayward Place, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,580
2500 sqft
4540 W. Hayward Pl Available 07/06/20 Stunning 4BD, 3.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Molholm
1 Unit Available
5202 W 9th Ave
5202 West 9th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1256 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath House With Garage and Fenced In Yard! 1 Block from Sheridan Light Rail Station. This Won't Last Long!!! - Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email! Alex 303-521-0187 alex.johnson@realatlas.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
West Highland
1 Unit Available
5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3
5125 West 29th Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1608 sqft
New luxury townhomes near Sloan's Lake WITH AMAZING ROOFTOP DECKS! - Newly Finished Luxury Townhome Featuring the Highest Level of International Modern Design * High Style & High Design * European Style Cabinetry * Gas Cooking * Quartz Countertops

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Highland
1 Unit Available
4720 W. 31st Ave.
4720 West 31st Avenue, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1928 sqft
4720 W. 31st Ave. Available 07/11/20 Brick Bungalow with fenced yard and 1 car garage! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants. Available for a 1 or 2 year Lease.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sloan Lake
1 Unit Available
2101 Quitman St
2101 Quitman Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
3000 sqft
Luxury Home - Highlands - Sloan's Lake - 2 car ga. - Property Id: 133580 A beautiful, modern, 3000 square foot home with designer finishes, large work and office spaces, privacy, landscaping, 2 car garage, and views.

1 of 28

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
West Highland
1 Unit Available
4701 West 31st Avenue
4701 West 31st Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1936 sqft
Wonderful, 3/2 in fantastic location! This home has been completely remodeled. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious home with one care garage and plenty of off street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Edgewater
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
River North Art District
27 Units Available
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,407
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,692
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1265 sqft
An updated community in a social-centric area. Fantastic upgrades in each apartment including wine racks, walk-in showers, and NEST thermostats. On-site fitness classes, package concierge services, and dog wash station.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
Olde Town Arvada Area
14 Units Available
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 01:08am
$
South Alameda
26 Units Available
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,331
1356 sqft
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Downtown Denver
23 Units Available
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,435
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1150 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Downtown Denver
23 Units Available
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,480
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1235 sqft
Situated in the bustling Uptown neighborhood with everything Denver has to offer within reach. Brand new luxury apartments in a high-rise building. In-unit laundry, granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Downtown Denver
18 Units Available
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,495
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1128 sqft
Stylish apartments right in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Homes feature exposed concrete, floor-to-ceiling windows and walk-in closets. Enjoy a yoga studio, bocce court and coffee bar on-site. Close to Civic Center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
$
Downtown Denver
28 Units Available
AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,729
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,819
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,104
1257 sqft
Near I-25 and area parks, next to the Riverfront. This upscale, resort-style community offers a pool with a sundeck, a courtyard, and a gym. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors with a patio or a balcony.
Verified

1 of 109

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
Downtown Denver
23 Units Available
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1437 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Union Denver in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jefferson Park
79 Units Available
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1114 sqft
Welcome to The Alcott – luxury apartment living redefining the modern Colorado high-rise lifestyle. Our central location offers spectacular urban views, and sleek interiors let you express yourself in new and surprising ways.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Denver
113 Units Available
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1252 sqft
Now Leasing! Visit or Call to Take a Tour Today! Introducing TriVista on Speer, a luxury apartment community anchoring downtown Denver’s coolest corner: The Golden Triangle Creative District.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Edgewater, CO

Edgewater apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

