209 Apartments for rent in Wheat Ridge, CO with garage

Wheat Ridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Fruitdale
16 Units Available
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,076
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Barths
1 Unit Available
3070 Wadsworth Blvd
3070 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
954 sqft
Updated with newer carpet and paint. Tons of storage in unfinished basement which has hook ups for full size washer and dryer. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cupboards, large living area. Fenced back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
2906 Depew St
2906 Depew Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1046 sqft
Edgewater Home $2300 per month - Property Id: 271481 Lovely home in desireable Edgewater location.
Results within 1 mile of Wheat Ridge
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
Berkeley
11 Units Available
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,210
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
651 sqft
Urban-like community near Tennyson Street. Beautiful architecture, interior upgrades and lots of storage. Near parks, live music venues and restaurants. Patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. On-site garage and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
$
I-70 Corridor
17 Units Available
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,525
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Applewood
13 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,038
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Arvada Plaza Area
45 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,317
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Berkeley
9 Units Available
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,599
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This boutique apartment community offers view of the city. In a walkable area with on-site fire pit, grill area, and fifth-level lounge. Spacious apartments include modern upgrades.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Allendale Area
15 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,552
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Edgewood
19 Units Available
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,469
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
I-70 Corridor
42 Units Available
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,591
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1364 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Edgewood
18 Units Available
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
919 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:33am
$
West Colfax
4 Units Available
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
West Highland
3 Units Available
The Trocadero Apartments
3755 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,999
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
915 sqft
Trocadero Apartments have been designed to provide a higher quality environment in which to live. Located just 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
8000 Grandview Ave Unit B
8000 Grandview Avenue, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2302 sqft
NEW! Enjoy this immaculate, new home built in 2017 just a few blocks from Olde Town Arvada featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two car garage, and 150 square feet of rooftop decking with breathtaking mountain and city views! AVAIL 08/14 12

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
5461 Water Tower Promenade
5461 Water Tower Promenade, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1550 sqft
This recently rehabbed unit has brand new carpet, paint, and is ready for move in July 15st. 2 upstairs bedrooms, each with own full bath. Laundry room with full size washer dryer on top floor between bedrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
5083 Allison Street
5083 Allison Street, Jefferson County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Arvada will welcome you with 1,800 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a pantry for extra storage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
4337 Vrain St
4337 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,740
1873 sqft
4337 Vrain St Available 07/07/20 Modern 3BD, 3BA Townhome in Berkeley with Backyard, 2 Blocks from Tennyson St Dining and Shopping - Contemporary townhome with high end finishes and tall ceilings throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
1726 Depew Street
1726 Depew Street, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3bed/2.5 bath townhouse west of Sloan's Lake - Available for 1 or 2 year lease! FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse has hardwood floors throughout and Central AC.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sloan Lake
1 Unit Available
2637 Quitman Street
2637 Quitman Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1078 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Town-home at Sloans Lake! - Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email! Aaron- 502-807-4043 aaron.levitt@realatlas.com Walk to Sloan's Lake in minutes from this gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath town-home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
4503 Tennyson St
4503 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Beautiful Upper half Duplex within a block of restaurants! - Available for a 1 year lease! This Duplex is nothing short of amazing with the location, hardwood floors and all the great natural bright light.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Highland
1 Unit Available
4540 W. Hayward Pl
4540 West Hayward Place, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,580
2500 sqft
4540 W. Hayward Pl Available 07/06/20 Stunning 4BD, 3.
City Guide for Wheat Ridge, CO

Don't let the blue sky fool you! While Wheat Ridge averages more blue sky days than even San Diego and Miami, they also average 53 inches of snow each year!

Wheat Ridge, Colorado is an old gold rush town named for the ridge of wheat seen by passing travelers back in the day. Now this thriving and vibrant community is the focus of environmental activities and community and organic gardens.

Having trouble with Craigslist Wheat Ridge? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wheat Ridge, CO

Wheat Ridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

