Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Alvista Falls

Open Now until 6pm
6880 W 91st Ct · (720) 650-8640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500.00 Off move in for move ins by July 31st, 2020!
Location

6880 W 91st Ct, Westminster, CO 80021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06-107 · Avail. now

$1,361

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 01-207 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,372

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 22-308 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 23+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09-203 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,226

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit 08-301 · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit 04-201 · Avail. now

$1,407

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alvista Falls.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
online portal
Our office is currently open for virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact our leasing office to schedule your tour today!

Alvista Falls Apartments has spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes in Westminster, Colorado, a northern suburb of Denver. You don't even have to leave Alvista Falls Apartments to relax and have fun in a secluded getaway thanks to upscale amenities like an 80-seat movie theater, two resort-style swimming pools and a 24-hour fitness center. Our apartment community is located right off Interstate 36 between the major intersections of Sheridan and Wadsworth, providing easy access to downtown Denver, historic Boulder, and many well-known mountain retreats and ski resorts.

Living in your new apartments at Alvista Falls, you're just minutes from a variety of fine dining restaurants, nightlife, entertainment and comedy clubs at Westminster Promenade and Olde Town Arvada. While staying in one of our Westminster apartments you can enjoy s

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 4 months, 5 months, 6 months, 7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 12 months, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $200.00 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Lease Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 for one pet, $450 for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet, per month
restrictions: Rottweiler, Pit Bull Terriers/Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman Pinschers, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, Wolf-hybrids
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Garages are $85.00 per month for a single garage, $150.00 per month for a double garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alvista Falls have any available units?
Alvista Falls has 40 units available starting at $1,226 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does Alvista Falls have?
Some of Alvista Falls's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alvista Falls currently offering any rent specials?
Alvista Falls is offering the following rent specials: $500.00 Off move in for move ins by July 31st, 2020!
Is Alvista Falls pet-friendly?
Yes, Alvista Falls is pet friendly.
Does Alvista Falls offer parking?
Yes, Alvista Falls offers parking.
Does Alvista Falls have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alvista Falls offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alvista Falls have a pool?
Yes, Alvista Falls has a pool.
Does Alvista Falls have accessible units?
No, Alvista Falls does not have accessible units.
Does Alvista Falls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alvista Falls has units with dishwashers.
