Alvista Falls

Lease Length: 3 months, 4 months, 5 months, 6 months, 7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 12 months, 13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $200.00 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Lease Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 for one pet, $450 for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet, per month
restrictions: Rottweiler, Pit Bull Terriers/Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman Pinschers, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, Wolf-hybrids
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Garages are $85.00 per month for a single garage, $150.00 per month for a double garage.