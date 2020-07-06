9729 Jellison Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court elevator playground pool tennis court

Available now. This beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home is situation on a corner lot. Formal dining room, expansive living room and cozy family room has high, vaulted ceilings and a ton of natural light. Walk out to huge deck, patio and landscaped yard with year-round water feature. Kitchen overlooks family room with beautiful fireplace and has granite counters & island and stainless steel appliances. Short walk to open space, trails and Standley Lake. Around the corner from Westbrook park with a great playground, tennis courts, basketball hoops and more. Access to HOA pool. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Security Deposit is equal to one month of rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one-time Admin fee. $7 monthly P&R fee (credit reporting). Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com.