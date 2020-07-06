All apartments in Westminster
/
Westminster, CO
/
9729 Jellison Way
Last updated February 11 2020 at 5:51 PM

9729 Jellison Way

9729 Jellison Way · No Longer Available
Location

9729 Jellison Way, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
elevator
playground
pool
tennis court
Available now. This beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home is situation on a corner lot. Formal dining room, expansive living room and cozy family room has high, vaulted ceilings and a ton of natural light. Walk out to huge deck, patio and landscaped yard with year-round water feature. Kitchen overlooks family room with beautiful fireplace and has granite counters & island and stainless steel appliances. Short walk to open space, trails and Standley Lake. Around the corner from Westbrook park with a great playground, tennis courts, basketball hoops and more. Access to HOA pool. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Security Deposit is equal to one month of rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one-time Admin fee. $7 monthly P&R fee (credit reporting). Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9729 Jellison Way have any available units?
9729 Jellison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9729 Jellison Way have?
Some of 9729 Jellison Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9729 Jellison Way currently offering any rent specials?
9729 Jellison Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9729 Jellison Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9729 Jellison Way is pet friendly.
Does 9729 Jellison Way offer parking?
No, 9729 Jellison Way does not offer parking.
Does 9729 Jellison Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9729 Jellison Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9729 Jellison Way have a pool?
Yes, 9729 Jellison Way has a pool.
Does 9729 Jellison Way have accessible units?
No, 9729 Jellison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9729 Jellison Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9729 Jellison Way does not have units with dishwashers.

